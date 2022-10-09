Pool tops Bua mark for tackles





STARKVILLE, Miss. --University of Arkansas fifth-year linebacker Bumper Pool had just enough tackles on Saturday against No. 23 Mississippi State to become the Razorbacks' career leader.

Pool had 14 tackles to raise his total to 409, one ahead of the 408 by Tony Bua, who played outside linebacker and safety from 2000-03.

"I wish we would've won," Razorbacks Coach Sam Pittman said after Mississippi State's 40-17 victory. "If we would've, I think what a great celebration it would have been for him.

"I'm so proud of him. Guys, he's hurt all the time. You never hear it, but he is. People go, 'Well, he missed that tackle.' Well, hell, you would too if you felt like Bumper Pool. But he's tough and he's the best we got. He's doing great or he wouldn't be out there. He's been that way for three years, basically. He's been hurt. But he's tough."

Pool said he's dealing with a hip injury.

"Yeah, honestly, that's kind of been one of the biggest challenges this year," Pool said. "I've been battling with an injury in my hip, and just having to fight every single day to make sure that you put your best foot forward for your teammates, it's never easy, especially when you lose. "But I've just tried my best to make sure that I can give them everything I have no matter how I'm feeling."

Pool has 60 tackles through six games.

"Something his kids will be able to say forever -- well until somebody else breaks it -- but for a long time they'll be able to say, 'My daddy tackled more guys ever than anybody else at Arkansas,' " Pittman said. "And I think that's a huge, huge deal."

Pool has 57 tackles in four games against Mississippi State, including a career-high 20 two years ago.

Bad starts

Neither half started well for Arkansas.

Jake Bates, a walk-on transfer who had 25 touchbacks on 29 attempts and recovered his onside kick against Alabama last week, hit the opening kickoff out of bounds to give Mississippi State possession at its 35.

The Bulldogs scored a touchdown in nine plays to take a 7-0 lead.

Coach Sam Pittman said when Bates transferred from Texas State, he had a scholarship offer from Mississippi State.

"So I'm sure he was jammed up on trying to kick it into the nickel bleachers and kicked it out bounds, which gave them the 35-yard line," Pittman said. "Of course, you've got the right to stop somebody from there too, you know."

AJ Green muffed the second-half kickoff, tracked it down in the end zone, then came out and got stopped inside the 1.

Green could have downed it for a touchback to give Arkansas possession at the 25, but he came out and barely avoided a safety.

"There was a little bit of panic on AJ's part because we worked that scenario in practice where it's a muff into the end zone, and you're just going to go back there and get on it and you get the ball out to the 25," Pittman said. "But he panicked and got the ball back out to the inch line."

Health updates

Not only were the Razorbacks playing without preseason All-America safety Jalen Catalon and cornerback LaDarrius Bishop, who are out for the season, and nickel back Myles Slusher on Saturday, they also lost more defensive backs.

In addition, receiver Jadon Haselwood is dealing with an AC sprain in his shoulder. Haselwood led the Razorbacks with three catches for 114 yards.

Sophomore Jayden Johnson, the starter at nickel back, and safety starter Khari Johnson both came out of the game.

Neither of the players returned and Coach Sam Pittman did not update their injury status.

However, he said Slusher, who has been dealing with a calf injury, might be available to travel to BYU on Saturday.

Record for Rogers

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers set the SEC record for career completions on a shovel pass to Dillon Johnson that gained 34 yards in the first quarter.

It was Rogers' seventh completion of the game and 922nd of his career and broke the record held by Georgia's Aaron Murray (2010-13).

Rogers finished 31 of 48 for 395 yards and 3 touchdowns. He has 946 career completions and 69 touchdown passes, one shy of Dak Prescott's Mississippi State record 70 from 2012-15.

Big foot

Arkansas kicker Cam Little hit a 51-yard field goal in the second quarter to match his career long.

Little also hit a 51-yard field goal in last year's 31-28 win over Mississippi State.

Bauer time

Senior Reid Bauer, the Razorbacks' primary punter three of the last four seasons, might have regained his job.

Freshman Max Fletcher handled all of Arkansas' punts the first five games, but after his 25-yarder on the Hogs' first possession, Sam Pittman switched to Bauer.

Bauer averaged 46.3 yards on three kicks Saturday. In 36 prior games he averaged 41.6 yards on 156 attempts. He also is the holder on place kicks. Fletcher is averaging 38.3 yards on 27 punts.

Personnel update

Arkansas receiver Warren Thompson and defensive end Jashaud Stewart both played after sitting out with undisclosed injuries.

Stewart missed the last three games and Thompson didn't play last week.

Stephens shines

Redshirt freshman Bryce Stephens, who scored on an 82-yard punt return against Missouri State, grabbed his first career touchdown catch.

Stephens got behind cornerback Daniel Greek and leaped to catch a 54-yard touchdown from Malik Hornsby that pulled Arkansas within 27-17 in the third quarter.

Red-zone TDs

Mississippi State scored touchdowns on all four of its possessions in the red zone. The Bulldogs have now scored on 20 of their 21 red-zone trips, including 19 touchdowns. Meanwhile, Arkansas went 1 of 3 on red-zone trips, being stopped on fourth downs inside the 10 twice.

Clark at safety

Razorbacks junior Hudson Clark made his 14th career start and his first at safety. His other 13 starts, including the first two games this season, were at cornerback.

Proud dad

The football weekend got off to a good start for Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek on Friday.

Yurachek's son, Brooks, a senior linebacker at Fayetteville High School, returned an interception 85 yards for a touchdown in the Bulldogs' 60-20 victory over Fort Smith Southside at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

"It was a special night for the Fayetteville High School football program with the players, cheerleaders and band all getting to perform in Razorback Stadium," Hunter Yurachek said. "But obviously it was a little extra pleasure for me seeing Brooks have a really good game and on top of that have that 85-yard interception return for a touchdown. It kind of helped turn the tide of the game."

Fayetteville also is playing in Razorback Stadium against Springdale on Oct. 21.

The Bulldogs' Harmon Field is undergoing a construction project that limits the availability of parking, concessions and restrooms, and Fayetteville Athletic Director Steve Janski called Yurchek to see if it was possible to play some games at Razorback Stadium.

Vs. Miss. State

Arkansas fell to 13-9-1 all-time against Mississippi State, including 8-8 in Starkville. The Bulldogs got their first victory over Arkansas since 2019 when they beat the Razorbacks 54-24 in Fayetteville.

Tone deaf

Whoever decides what songs to play at Davis Wade Stadium before Mississippi State home games must not know Coach Sam Pittman is a "Jukebox Hero" for Arkansas.

Fans coming to Saturday's game early in the morning could hear Foreigner's 1981 hit "Jukebox Hero" blaring out the stadium's loudspeakers.

Arkansas also plays "Jukebox Hero" when Pittman, in his third season, comes onto Frank Broyles Field for home games.

Pittman earned his first victory at Arkansas when the Razorbacks won 21-14 at Mississippi State in 2020.

Yurachek speaks

Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek will speak at the Hawgs Illustrated Sports Club luncheon on Wednesday at the Hilton Garden Inn in Fayetteville. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. with Yurachek speaking at noon.



