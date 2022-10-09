PREP FB: Northside comes of age as three QBs lead the way in win against Jonesboro

FORT SMITH -- The Northside Grizzlies came of age on Friday night.

They needed three different quarterbacks and two late defensive stops to preserve an early lead and celebrate homecoming with a 36-28 win over Jonesboro.

"We grew up a little bit," Northside coach Felix Curry said.

Due to a pregame injury to starting quarterback Pum Savoy, Northside (3-3, 2-1) started backup McLane Moody. The talented sophomore was stellar in his first varsity start, especially in the first quarter when he completed 13-of-14 passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns.

Moody finished 18-of-28 for 247 yards with another touchdown pass, a 57-yard catch-and-run on a screen pass to T'kavion King, and ran for a score.

"Moody's as talented as they come," Curry said. "He's just young and to be put on this stage and not to prep for it all week but find out 30 minutes before the game that you're the guy. That's a lot on the 10th grader."

Moody, though, was knocked from the game after consecutive sacks on the final two plays of the third quarter.

Senior Josh Hardwick, who starts in the secondary on defense and also plays on special teams, took over at quarterback for two series in the fourth quarter before Savoy entered to close out the victory with a drive that produced a field goal.

Play of the Game

Northside led, 33-28, but Jonesboro was driving when senior linebacker Julius Thomas totally disrupted a handoff exchange and forced a fumble that Te Vion Perry recovered with 4:36 left.

"I just went back there and hit somebody. I tried to get the ball, but my teammate got it so that's okay, too," Thomas said. The Grizzlies added a 23-yard field goal by Caesar Perez with 2:17 left and forced a turnover on downs for the victory.

Player of the Game

Thomas forced the fumble that basically preserved Northside's lead and stopped a two-point run early in the fourth quarter when Jonesboro cut Northside's lead to 26-21.

Injury Report

Savoy barely had warmed up in throwing drills when he injured his arm and did not start. He entered the game for Northside's final series after Thomas forced the fumble, and guided the Grizzlies to the 6 to set up the field goal by Perez. Savoy had five carries for 35 yards on his lone series with first-down runs of 18 and 11 yards.

Notable

T'kavion King had 94 yards rushing with a touchdown and 92 yards receiving with two touchdowns. ... Northside finished with 394 yards, and Jonesboro with 371. ... Moody threw two passes in Northside's first five games this season before being pressed into starting action due to Savoy's pregame injury. ... In the third quarter, the two teams combined for three first downs, two missed field goals, two turnovers and just 17 yards of offense.

Up next

Northside travels to Conway on Friday while Jonesboro hosts North Little Rock.

Fort Smith Northside kicker Caesar Perez (right) boots a field goal Friday during the fourth quarter of the Grizzlies’ 36-28 win over Jonesboro at Mayo-Thompson Stadium in Fort Smith. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

