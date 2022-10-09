PREP FB: Trusty, Alma rebound from first loss to roll over Pea Ridge in 5A-West clash

ALMA -- After a season to forget last year for the Alma defense, the unit has put on a show this season. It continued Friday night.

The Airedales (5-1, 2-1 5A-West) turned three turnovers into 17 points and didn't look back in a 45-7 homecoming victory against Pea Ridge.

Alma was able to flip the script in dominating fashion after it dropped its lone game of the season last week against Farmington. The defense set the tone early forcing a three-and-out to open the game then followed it with back-to-back turnovers to help build an early 13-0 lead.

A sack by Dillon Flanagan and then a fumble recovered by Jaden Maher aided the first touchdown of the game. Kaydin Minshull later returned an interception 57 yards all the way inside the Pea Ridge 5-yard line.

Alma last year on defense allowed 37 points per game. That number this season is down to 17 per game while also holding opponents to 13 or fewer points in four of its six games.

"I can't say enough about our kids," Alma coach Rusty Bush said. "Last year was hurtful to everybody. We've all really coached our kids to the best of our abilities, and they are playing so well. I'm proud."

PLAY OF THE GAME

An overthrow on a pass ended up right at Alma defensive back Minshull. He made the most of his opportunity. He hauled in the pass for an interception then took the ball to the far sideline all the way inside the Pea Ridge 5-yard line.

A block by Trey Bowen was a big factor in the 57-yard return.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Senior quarterback Joe Trusty hasn't been asked to throw the ball much this season with a dominating rushing attack. The Airedales showcased Trusty's arm in a big way Friday. He completed 8-of-12 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns.

Trusty had a season-high in passing yards and in touchdown passes. His final three passes in the second quarter all went for scores to build a 35-7 halftime lead. Trusty completed a 15-yard touchdown pass to Carlos Gonzalez, a 58-yard touchdown pass to Demetrius Parish and a 45-yard touchdown pass to Drake Stogsdill.

INJURY REPORT

Alma played without senior pass catcher and punter Matthew Schlegel, the team's second-leading receiver on the team.

NOTABLE

After rushing for just 47 yards last week in Farmington, Alma was able to get its rushing attack going again. ... Israel Towns-Robinson and Gonzalez led the way to 154 team rushing yards. ... Alma, playing without Schlegel, had seven different receivers catch passes. ... Alma picked up its fifth win of the season, which matches the total from the past two years combined. ... Minshull kicked a 32-yard field goal, which was the first in three years for the school. ... Stogsdill now leads the team with 23 catches for 336 yards and three touchdowns.

UP NEXT

The Airedales travel to Harrison (3-3, 1-2). Alma has three of its four remaining games in the regular season on the road.