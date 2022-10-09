PREP FOOTBALL: Provided another chance after loss at Fayetteville, Wolverines deliver with home win over Mounties

Haley's Comet passes the Earth roughly once every 76 years which means, if you're lucky, you may see it twice in your lifetime.

A woman from the state of Connecticut has won the Miss America pageant only one time and that came in 1933 when Marian Bergeron stood on stage wearing the crown.

A National Vital Statistics report shows that quintuplets occur naturally in 1 in 55,000,000 births and that the first five known to survive infancy were the Dionne quintuplets, all girls, who were born in Canada in 1934.

All exceptionally rare occurrences, which now include Rogers Heritage and Rogers High winning on the same night in conference play two weeks ago for the first time since 2013 when the two played in a blended 7A/6A Conference.

That's nine years ago, folks, when Bentonville West didn't exist. It does now and it was the Wolverines who handed Rogers its first defeat of the season, 34-21, in 7A-West Conference play. Rogers Heritage also fell 42-7 on the same night to Bentonville High.

Heritage's loss to Bentonville was not unexpected but Rogers was the clear favorite at West after beating Fayetteville for the first time in 16 years. What happened to Rogers at West is the same thing that happened to West at Fayetteville three weeks ago.

West fell behind 28-0 and lost 42-28. Rogers fell behind 21-0 and lost 34-21.

Still, Rogers (5-1, 2-1) refused to go down without a fight as the Mounties closed to within 28-21 in the fourth quarter. But Rogers couldn't get a stop on defense as backup quarterback Dalton Rice scrambled 10 yards for a key first down before Braden Jones broke free for a 43-yard touchdown to secure the victory for Bentonville West (4-2, 2-1).

Coaches talk about a "the next man up" approach all the time and that was certainly true Friday when Rice and Jones each stepped in for injured starters and contributed greatly to the victory. Carson Morgan, a two-way standout who had an interception that led to a touchdown, also hurt his right foot after taking a hard hit as a running back in the first half.

"We've got a lot of dogs, people who can step up," said Ty Durham, a spectacular player who caught passes from Jake Casey that went 71 and 31 yards for touchdowns. "The difference between Rogers and Fayetteville is we didn't come out strong and physical at Fayetteville like we should. This time, we can out strong and physical and that changed the whole game for us."

That physicality started with the Bentonville West defense, headed by John Thompson, which held Rogers to without a score for nearly three quarters. The group drew loud cheers when Bentonville coach Bryan Pratt quickly cited their effort in the post-game huddle.

"I couldn't be more prouder of those guys," Thompson said of his unit, which shut down Rogers' attempt to establish a running game and intercepted three passes when the Mounties had to throw. "We learned some things when we lost to Fayetteville and put those things into practice. Those guys played hard and played for one another. It was a beautiful thing to watch."

So, what now?

Everyone is chasing Bentonville, which hosts Fayetteville in a showdown on Friday at Tiger Stadium. Remember, it is Fayetteville and not Bentonville, which is the defending champions in the 7A-West.

And that's not all. Undefeated Gentry travels to Ozark for a big game in the 4A-1 Conference and Greenwood hosts undefeated Lake Hamilton in a rematch of the Class 6A state finalists from 2020, when Greenwood won 49-24. If you're sitting at home on Fridays watching third-rate college games on TV, you're missing out.

Rogers is still a good team and the Mounties will try to regroup at home against Springdale. But for now, the weekend belongs to the Bentonville West Wolverines, who jumped right back in the league race after playing poorly in the conference opener three weeks ago.

Claws up.