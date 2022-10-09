Prep football roundup

Gravette 43, Huntsville 14

Gravette jumped to a 20-0 lead after two quarters and rolled past Huntsville.

Rhett Hilger completed 10 of 20 passes for 191 yards and 1 touchdown for the Lions, who improved to 3-3 overall and 2-1 in 4A-1 Conference play. He also ran for 134 yards and 1 touchdown on 16 carries. Gabe Holmes added three touchdowns for Gravette.

Prairie Grove 30, Clarksville 6

Prairie Grove piled up 357 of its 421 yards on the ground to overpower Clarksville in 5A-West Conference action.

Conner Hubbs gained 109 yards on 10 carries while Coner Whetsell had 97 yards rushing on 12 attempts. Each made a touchdown for the Tigers (4-2, 2-1), who scored in every quarter.

Farmington 58, Dardanelle 14

The Cardinals shook off an early Dardanelle touchdown and rolled to a 5A-West Conference win behind a flawless performance from quarterback Sam Wells.

Wells was a perfect 11-of-11 passing for 245 yards and 2 touchdowns to spark an explosive Farmington offense.

Trailing 7-0, Farmington (4-2, 2-1 5A-West) reeled off 23 straight points. Wells hit Jagger Gordon on a 50-yard scoring pass and Peyton Funk for 42 along with a 15-yard scoring run and the Cardinals rolled from there.

After Dardanelle (3-3, 1-2) scored to pull within 23-14, the Cardinals shifted into another gear, reeling off 28 straight points. Four different players scored as Russell Hodge, Luke Elsik and Trey Moser scored on run plays and Brandon Clark took a punt back 45 yards for a score and a 51-14 halftime lead.

In the third quarter Elsik broke off a 69-yard touchdown run to cap the scoring. Elsik rushed for 87 yards on the night.

Farmington will host Clarksville this week, while Dardanelle will travel to Prairie Grove.

Russellville 28, Van Buren 21

A fourth-quarter touchdown was the difference as the Cyclones edged Van Buren in 6A-West action.

The game was tied at 21-21 midway through the fourth when Russellville quarterback D.A. Reed hit Christian Stroup on a 26-yard scoring pass to cap a 64-yard drive, giving the Cyclones a 28-21 lead.

Van Buren (1-5, 1-3 6A-West) built a 21-6 halftime lead as quarterback Bryce Perkins hit Malachi Henry on scoring passes of 22 and 2 yards, and the Pointers added a punt return for a score by Grant King to take a 21-6 halftime lead.

Russellville (3-3, 3-2) scored the final 22 points of the game, tying the score at 21-21 in the third quarter.

Perkins was 9-of-14 for 129 yards and rushed for 95 yards on 14 carries. Cameron Keller ran 22 times for 118 yards for Van Buren and Henry caught 5 passes for 91 yards for the Pointers.

Tracy Daniels powered the Cyclones' offense with 271 yards rushing on 30 carries and 3 touchdowns.

The Pointers will host No. 1 Pulaski Academy this week. Russellville will host Greenbrier.

Elkins 56, Berryville 7

The Elks rolled over Berryville in a 4A-1 clash behind quarterback Dizzy Dean.

Dean fired 5 touchdown passes and was 17-of-22 for 203 yards to power the Elkins (5-1, 3-0 4A-1) offense.

Jusiah Bettancourt caught 9 passes for 124 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Junior back Da'Shawn Chairs carried 10 times for 136 yards and a touchdown, and Quae Walden added 5 carries for 67 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Elks.

Zanuel Martin had a huge game defensively for the Elks with 6 tackles, 3 tackles-for-loss, 1 forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

The Elks will travel to Green Forest this week. Berryville (1-5, 0-3) will travel to Gravette this week.

Lamar 36, Mayflower 21

The Warriors rebounded from their first loss of the season, using a powerful run game to hammer Mayflower in 4A-4 Conference action Friday night.

Lamar (5-1, 3-1) piled up 395 yards on the ground, led by Lee Harkreader (10-153) and Damien Hendrix (16-113), who combined for 3 touchdowns for the Warriors.

Will Sanderson recorded 14 tackles for Lamar, who led 22-7 at halftime.

The Warriors will host Pottsville this week.

Lavaca 31, West Fork 7

The Golden Arrows took an 18-0 lead at halftime and rolled to a 3A-1 Conference win to keep their record spotless.

Lavaca (6-0, 3-0 3A-1) got a huge game from quarterback Maddox Noel, who passed for 2 touchdowns and rushed for 2 more. Noel was almost perfect in the passing game, completing 17-of-18 for 171 yards, and he rushed for 132 yards on 17 carries.

Noel hit Fischer Martin on a 15-yard scoring pass to put the Arrows on top in the first quarter, then hit Andrew Johnson in the second quarter to extend Lavaca's lead to 12-0. Noel scored on a 2-yard keeper before the half.

After West Fork scored to make it an 18-7 game in the third, Lavaca responded with two fourth-quarter scores including a 13-yard run from Noel and Dakota Hartsfield's 2-yard run. Hartsfield rushed for 98 yards in the game.

The Arrows will host Greenland this week. West Fork (3-3, 0-3) will travel to Cedarville this week.

Gentry 48, Green Forest 8

Chris Bell had a hand in five touchdowns as unbeaten Gentry celebrated Homecoming with a 4A-1 Conference victory over Green Forest.

The Pioneers (6-0, 3-0) erupted for 27 points in the first quarter as Bell hit Addison Taylor with a 17-yard touchdown pass, then added a 1-yard touchdown run on a fourth-down quarterback sneak. Dillon Owens then added two more scores as he returned an interception 22 yards for a touchdown and caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from Bell.

Bell's 48-yard touchdown gave Gentry a 35-0 cushion before Green Forest (1-5, 0-3) scored with a little trickery as Andre Tobar caught a 57-yard touchdown on a halfback pass. The Pioneers then completed their scoring with Bell's 18-yard touchdown pass to Braedon Warren and Ty Hays' 22-yard touchdown run.

Cedarville 18, Hackett 12

Lane Hightower threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Morton with 7 seconds left to lift Cedarville over Hackett.

Jace Baker rushed for 147 yards and 1 touchdown on 20 carries to lead a balanced ground game for Cedarville (2-4, 1-2). Colton Arnold added 90 yards and 1 touchdown on 21 carries.

Booneville 55, Greenland 21

Greenland scored on its first two possessions Friday night against Booneville. Booneville scored on its first eight and won 55-21 at Jonathan Ramey Memorial Stadium.

The Pirates got a 65-yard pass from Max Meredith to Tucker Meadors on the first play of the game to set up his 1-yard scoring run.

With 7:47 left in the opening quarter, Meredith later threw a 42-yard scoring pass to Kade Goebel and the Pirates (3-3, 1-2 3A-1 Conference) led 14-7.

Then Booneville (5-1, 3-0) dominated.

A 55-yard Dax Goff touchdown run got the Bearcats within 14-13. It was Goff's second touchdown run of the night.

Goff was on his way to a four-touchdown game among just seven carries which netted 203 yards, all of which was completed by the 7:25 mark of the second quarter after a 71-yard run.

When Trace Hall rumbled 14 yards with 4:15 left in the opening quarter Booneville had its first lead at 19-14. Hall ran six times for 129 yards and scored a second touchdown that made it 49-14 with 5:41 to go in the first half.

Bearcat fullback Cody Elliott also had a two-touchdown game as he ran nine times for 85 yards.

Magazine 23, Mountainburg 14

Nate Smith's rushing touchdown late gave Magazine breathing room and the Rattlers went on to the win.

Mountainburg had pulled within 16-14 with five minutes left, but Magazine (3-3, 2-1) had the answer.

Ethan Vasquez returned the opening kickoff 78 yards for a touchdown to give Magazine the lead. Owen Staton's 10-yard touchdown catch accounted for the other Magazine score. It was his first career touchdown.

The Magazine defense also forced five turnovers. Magazine led 13-6 at halftime.