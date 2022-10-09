Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded Sept. 12-16.

PotlatchDeltic Real Estate, LLC., to Christ Community Church Of Little Rock, Tract 17, Chenal Valley Unrecorded, $2,000,000.

MPI Little Rock, LLC., to Medley Little Rock Property, LLC., 121 House Court, North Little Rock. L6R, House Industrial Replat, $1,779,589.

Curtis Howse; Regina Davis Howse to Morris Estep, 106 Orle Drive, Little Rock. L4 B116, Chenal Valley, $1,180,000.

MJ Innovative Builders Corp., to Krishna Siva Sai Kakkera; Maneetha Kodali, 116 Wellington Plantation Lane, Little Rock. L65 B15, The Villages Of Wellington, $868,000.

HBH Builders, Inc., to Kevin Fagot; Sarah Cullen, L59, Westover Hills, $840,000.

Rector Phillips Morse, Inc., to Stewart A. Whaley; Heather L. Whaley, 2401 N. University Ave., Little Rock. L6 B29, Park View, $825,000.

NGP, LLC., to Kai’s Properties, Inc., 14929 Ark. 107, Jacksonville. Ls1-2 B1, Sylvan Acres, $775,000.

William D. Callahan; Lesley A. Callahan to Robert Smith; Nancy Smith, 54 Robinwood Drive, Little Rock. L77, Robinwood, $750,000.

David Phillips; Elizabeth Phillips to Lary Kent Zeno, III; Shelby Zeno, 22120 Roland Cutoff Road, Roland. Pt S/2 NE 17-3N-14W, $653,000.

David L. Ouellette to Don M. Shipley; Joan Shipley, 204 Hickory Creek Lane, Little Rock. L72, Hickory Creek, $600,000.

James Powell Ceek; Emily Kymer-Cheek to Gerardo Rios; Dora A. Rios; Gerardo Rios And Dora A. Rio Trust, 14 Canyon Ridge Court, Little Rock. L51, Ferncrest Estates, $600,000.

Joe David Grier; Elaine Grier Nash; Roynelle Grier Gober to Roy Eugene Dudley, 27 Scenic Point, Little Rock. L27, Scenic Heights, $575,000.

Joe F. Hipp; Brenda M. Hipp (dec’d) to Edward J. Garland; Brenda F. Garland, 20 Equennes Drive, Little Rock. L44 B25, Chenal Valley, $529,000.

Turner And Sons Construction Co., Inc., to Jane Farmer, L32 B66, Chenal Valley, $507,150.

Midsouth Property Management, LLC., to Cody Glenn; Carley Glenn, 82 Lucia Lane, Maumelle. L1679, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase 24B, $472,000.

Barlo Ross Hardin, II; Sarah E. Hardin to Lee A. Curry; Kendra Dionne Curry, 43 Chatel Drive, Little Rock. L6 B24, Chenal Valley, $460,000.

Charles C. VanDeventer to Matthew D. Jira; Chandra L. Jira, 21 Huntington Road, Little Rock. L143, Foxcroft 3rd, $455,000.

Garry W. Underwood to Kristen Burgeis; William Burgeis, 3116 Bay Cove, Sherwood. L68, Austin Lakes On The Bay, $452,500.

Betts Real Estate Enterprises, Inc., to TFC Enterprises, LLC., Pt SW 9-1S-12W, $450,000.

Jane Farmer to Andrea M. Wilson, 100 Summershade Loop, Little Rock. L1 B5, Wildwood Ridge Phase III, $419,000.

First Arkansas Bank & Trust; Walter Houston Ramsey, Jr. Revocable Trust to Ashok Panaganti, 44 Forest Valley Lane, Little Rock. L36, Florest Valley, $415,000.

Reed Thomas; Olivia Thomas; Olivia Morley to William C. Culbertson; Nancy S. Culbertson L214, Kingwood Place, $413,500.

Ace General Contractors, Inc., to Scott Perkey; Michelle Perkey, 10819 Stagecoach Road, Little Rock. Pt NE NW 8-1S-13W, $406,000.

Price H. Pruitt; Heather Pruitt to Thomas Corkill Strode; Stephanie Nelson Strode, 104 Maumelle Valley Drive, Maumelle. L2 B4, Maumelle Valley Estates, $405,000.

Regina Gayle Hunt; Jewel Everett Edwards; The Wendell B. Hunt Irrevocable Trust to David R. Stuckey; Madalyn Y. Stuckey, 119 Lucia Lane, Maumelle. L1630, The Country Club Of Arkansas PRD Phase 23, $401,500.

Matthew B. Charney; Virginia Anne Charney to Matthew Holliman; Sarah Holliman, 3 Village Grove Road, Little Rock. L2 B6, The Villages Of Wellington, $395,000.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC., to Brenda L. Knoernschild; Don G. Knoernschild, 204 Copper Way, Little Rock. L16 B4, Copper Run Phase III, $395,000.

Karen S. Cope to Michelle Marie Winfield-Hanrahan; Robert Hanrahan, 623 Wildcreek Circle, Little Rock. L25 B7, Wildwood Place, $389,950.

Ashley N. Poole to Christian Owen, L24, Bishop Place, $385,000.

Menco Construction, LLC., to Bobby Forrest, Jr., 869 Millers Glen Drive, Sherwood. L4, Millers Glen Phase 5, $380,000.

Sarah Shirene Ronaghi to Ronald Wayne Jones; Renee Kathleen Jones, L11 B4, Chenal Valley, $352,000.

Connie Joyanne Harper to William D. Callahan; Lesley Alyce Callahan, L11R, Madison Park Replat, $351,500.

Bruce Engel Construction, Inc., to Billy C. Gibson; Marsha M. Gibson, L16, Millers Glen Phase 6, $351,000.

Copestone Investments, Inc., to Terry Freeman; Kerri Freeman, 13140 Smarty Jones Drive, Scott. L199, Ashley Downs Phase I, $344,000.

Crown Equity, Inc., to Michael William Martin; Kerry K. Martin, Ls8-10 B4, Hillcrest, $335,000.

William T. Burgeis; Kristen E. Burgeis to Erin Kiffmeyer Paul; James Edmond Paul, 5701 Cadron Creek Road, North Little Rock. L8 B21, Overbrook, $330,000.

James D. Sullivan; Kimberly F. Sullivan to Gerson Vasquez, 1933 Oakbrook Drive, Sherwood. L163, Miller Crossing Phase III, $330,000.

Mara Michelle Esentan to Lowell Proctor McMurray, 7 Crownpoint Road, Little Rock. L143, Colony West 2nd, $320,777.

Paige M. Naeyaert; Andrew C. Naeyaert to Michael Wilson, 7605 Raines Trail, Little Rock. Pt W/2 SW NE 35-1N-14W, $316,000.

Judith Ann Fletcher; Ben Sherman Fletcher And Judith Ann Fletcher Living Revocable Trust to Stanley J. Jaros; Lee A. Jaros, 21215 Chalamont Drive, Little Rock. L4 B75, Chenal Valley, $315,000.

Stephen G. Coleman; Debra J. Coleman to Carolyn J. Layne; The G.O. Layne Family Trust L8 B8, Midland Hills, $310,000.

James Paul; Erin Keffmeyer Paul to Andrew J. Travis, 2012 Waterside Drive, North Little Rock. Lot K B133, Park Hill NLR, $310,000.

Billy Stain Construction, LLC., to Christy Williams, 17101 Willow Creek Drive, North Little Rock. L85, Bent Tree Estates Phase 2, $302,000.

Printing Papers, Inc., to Techline, Inc., Tract 3, Little Rock Industrial District, $300,000.

Zane E. Bogdell; Darcy Kerr Cogdell to Adam Short; Amber Marie Gossett, 1013 Kellogg Acres Road, Sherwood. Ls12-13 B3, Kellogg, $299,000.

Christina J. Chatham to Staging By Anne, LLC., L9 B2, Auten And Moss, $295,000.

Timothy D. Hollis to Eric Rouse, Jr., 7365 W. Ridge Circle, Sherwood. L114 B1, Gap Creek, $280,000.

Roshaunda L. Bruant to The CDR Group, LLC., 19724 Mallard Cove, Little Rock. L682, Otter Creek Community Phase VI, $275,000.

Ryan M. Kierman to Jason Woods; Jessica Rice, 303 Ash St., Little Rock. L8 B3, Glendale, $265,000.

Robert L. Raeke; Tamara R. Raeke to Whitney Cooper; Brittani Shoptaw, 4 Daniel Drive, Sherwood. L30 B11, Country Club Park, $260,000.

Betty H. Jones; Betty H. Jones Revocable Trust to Robert M. Brunson, Jr.; Lynn Pangburn Brunson, L7 B2, The Gardens At Valley Falls, $258,000.

John Russell Galbraith to McKenna Zeringue; Neale Zeringue, 122 Pleasantwood Drive, Maumelle. L18, Pleasantwood, $257,000.

Jonijane Paxton to David C. Carpenter; Kathryn E. Evans, 29 Nob Hill Cove, Little Rock. L18R, Kaylin Hills, $255,000.

Kolton Lane; Erin Lane to Teresa M. Newton, 11723 Pleasant Forest Drive, Little Rock. L5, Pleasant Forest Park, $251,000.

Marietta Harmon to Stanton Reid Nielsen, Jr.; McKel Nielsen, L190, Sheraton Park Section D, $250,000.

Bridget S. Johnson; Elbert L. And Janice A. Warner Joint Revocable Trust to Richard Lee Hampton, 517 Brown Drive, North Little Rock. Pt SW NE 17-2N-12W, $249,000.

Nicholas Aaron Guy; Ashley Lynette Guy to Charles Edward Alverson, Jr.; Rakasha Darnita Smith, 995 Salem Court, Jacksonville. L78, Collenwood Phase IV, $246,840.

Arium Development, LLC., to ITB Investments, LLC., 920 S. Park St., Little Rock. L9D, Cottages On Park II Replat-Capitol Hill Extension, $245,000.

Herry L. Cervantes; Jeremy Cervantes to Kristopher W. Smith; Mira L. Smith, 2 Flourite Cove, Little Rock. L243, Pleasant View Phase V, $242,000.

Randall E. McNeil; Joy S. McNeil to John Elliott; Michele Elliott, 5815 Stagecoach Road, Little Rock. Tract A, Porter, $240,000.

Michele Lee Hendricks; Leslie Ranee Guard; Verlin L. Hendricks And Wanda L. Hendricks Trust to Carol Kay Taylor, L7 B22, Indian Hills Re-plat,$240,000.

Joffrey Properties Co., LLC., to Angelica Shelton, 4521 Timberland Drive, Little Rock. L147R, Tall Timber West Phase I, $238,000.

Michael Holland; Laura Holland to Sophia Nguyenle; Nguyen Nguyen, 6411 Countrywood Cove, North Little Rock. L5 B4, Countryside, $235,000.

Michael D. Nettles; Patricia G. Nettles to Fredrick Smith; Jasmine Smith, 5904 Base Meadows Drive, Jacksonville. L157, Base Meadows Phase 1B, $235,000.

Nastarshia Jackson; Myron Jackson to Yolanda Smiley-Edmondson, 1308 Sweetgum Lane, North Little Rock. L45, Cypress Crossing, $233,000 .

Catherine A. Vogt to Gerald Russell Fason, Jr., 300 E. Third St., 506, Little Rock. Unit 506, 300 Third HPR, $227,950.

Carol R. Sitlington; The Sitlington Living Trust to Jacob Wolf Morris; Elizabeth M. Morris, 2720 Crouchwood Road, Little Rock. L44, Kingwood Phase 3, $226,600.

Cassandra Brandon to Jeremy Len McDougald; Nanci Leanne Chadwick, 1415 W. Roderweis Road, Cabot. Tract 8, JM Garvin Property, $225,000.

Brizendine Properties, LLC., to William A. Axsom, Jr.; Katherine R. Axsom, 19 Millstone Cove, Maumelle. L117, Stoneledge Phase I, $225,000.

Judy Morgan; Joe A. Morgan (dec’d) to Saint Properties, LLC., L511, Kingwood Place, $220,000.

Christopher Reeves to Terry Scott Wooten; Susan Wooten, 1601 Grove Hill Road, North Little Rock. L1 B10, Lakewood North, $217,000.

Linda Knilans; Linda Knillans; Katrina Chevalier to Krista Schoening; Alex Wilson, 1714 Fair Park Blvd., Little Rock. Ls2-3 B14, Cherry & Cox, $215,000.

Kara L. Barre; Kara L. Chandler to Opportunity Matters Arkansas, 3118 Ridge Pass Road, Little Rock. L10, Echo Valley 1st, $215,000.

David Schaufler; Brenda Schaufler to Audrey Mayes; Parker Donald-Lee Matthew, 2911 Pride Gap Road, Cabot. Pt NE SE 4-4N-10W, $211,250.

Thomas N. Jones to Teena White, 6701 Magnolia Way, North Little Rock. L624, Trammel Estates Phase V, $210,000.

REI Nation, LLC., to Frank Sanchez, III; Melina Sanchez, 100 Hampton Cove, Jacksonville. L330, Stonewall Phase IV-A, $205,000.

Michael Johnson; Kimberly Waller Johnson to Vendya Crump, 15 Caylor Lane, Little Rock. L11, Milford Place, $205,000.

Cynthia H.Adams to Rachel Delong, 110 Plainview Circle, North Little Rock. Ls2-4 & 7-8 B7, Park Hill NLR, $203,000.

Brenda K. Copeland to Brian Eldridge, 12725 Valleywood Drive, Little Rock. L1 B5, Timber Ridge, $200,000.

Bricker Properties, LLC., to Kelly Vaden, 4538 Edgemere St., North Little Rock. L74 B207, Park Hill NLR, $199,000.

Gerson D. Vasquez to Jerry Halcrombe, 100 Willow Grove Court, Sherwood. L30 B2, Wildwood, $198,000.

Pastor Travis R. Liggins; Reva D. Turner; Cathy F. Turner; New Rock Of Ages Missionary Baptist Church to Gregorio Escarcega; Iglesia Apostolica De La Fe En Cristo Jesus USA, Pt N/2 NE SE 2-1S-13W, $195,000.

Hurley Holdings, LLC., to Robert Graham Smith, L9 B96, Chenal Valley, $193,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC., to Robert Stanley Renner, 1917 Peony St., North Little Rock. L559, Faulkner Crossing Phase 11, $192,000.

Jody L. Urquhart; Estate Of Jack W. Urquhart to BJW Legacy, LLC., L7, Deer Creek Phase I, $192,000.

Pin Oak Lane, LLC., to Sarah Whitmire, 5616 Pin Oak Lane, North Little Rock. L433, Trammel Phase II, $190,000.

Victoria Cockrell to Karen Dang; Jeffrey Dang, 1403 Matehuala Blvd., North Little Rock. L5 B9, Villages Of San Luis, $187,000.

John R. Maginn to Beyond Homes Alpha Holdings, LLC., L104, Echo Valley 1st, $180,150.

Michael Kenneth Null to James Cauliflower, 501 Onedia St., Jacksonville. L12, Northlake Phase I, $180,000.

Charles James Stearns; The Betty M. Stearns Revocable Trust to Hurley Atchinson, 209 Oak Lane, Little Rock. L3, Dorman Replat-West Markham Street, $180,000.

Skye Kathleen Richardson to Mackynzie M. Mitchell, 15 Woodhill Drive, Little Rock. L41A, Point West, $180,000.

CHB Properties, LLC., to Phyllis Renay Walker, 1516 N. Poplar St., North Little Rock. L3 B35, North Argenta, $179,900.

Invest America, LLC., to Julio Armando Ortega; Rosas Ortega, 15 Melinda Drive, Little Rock. L39, Town & Country Estates, $179,000.

Chase Hutton Fortenberry; John Manuel Fortenberry; Donna Fortenberry to Chris Hinds, 11 Meadow Ridge Loop, Maumelle. L6, Meadow Ridge, $178,000.

Chevera Annette Blakemore to Steven M. Williams; Sherma Williams, 1114 Aster Drive, North Little Rock. L119, Faulkner Crossing Phase 2, $175,000.

Diaz Guillermo to Jeffrey Lee Spencer, 617 Cloverdale Road, Jacksonville. L4, Chastain’s Gardens Section A, $173,900.

John Wilson; Grace Wilson to Carrie B.Young, 6300 Pawnee Drive, North Little Rock. L25 B8, Indian Hills, $170,000 .

Newell C. “Mack” McManus; Debi P. McManus to Jeronimo Lopez, L66, Birchwood, $170,000.

James Mecalo; Krissia Mecalo to Benjamin Bradley; Brittany Bradley, 615 Briar St., Sherwood. L9 B11, Grandview, $169,500.

Eric Clay; Emily Clay to Austin Drake Miller, 903 Autumnbrook Circle, Sherwood. L49, Autumnbrook, $165,000.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to John Hubbard; Layla Hubbard, 1700 Princeton Drive, Little Rock. L112, Pine Forest, $162,500.

Melody Elaine Walls; Estate Of Eddie Brewer/Eddie Ray Brewer (dec’d) to Leonora Jane Barrett, 34 Jackson Oaks Drive, Sherwood. L95, Arbor Oaks Phase III, $160,000.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to Shannon M. Votava, 601 Rose Lane, North Little Rock. L1, Rose Prothro, $158,600.

Betty Faye Turner to Phillip Matlock; Regina Matlock, 12328 Peters Road, Jacksonville. Pt S/2 SE 24-4N-11W, $150,000.

Alan Thornburg to Annessa L. Davis, 8309 Community Road, Little Rock. Pt S/2 NE SW 32-1N-12W, $150,000.

Mary Jo Watkins; Charles Lancaster Revocable Trust to DHJ Homes, LLC., 7500 Markham Ave., Little Rock. Pt NW NW 1-1N-13W, $150,000.

REI Nation, LLC., to EEHZ Capital Management, LLC., 404 Live Oak Drive, North Little Rock. L2 B5, Delta Lawn, $150,000.



