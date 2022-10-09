Record enrollment reported at SAU





Southern Arkansas University reported record enrollment this fall, while Ouachita Baptist University's fall enrollment is the highest in more than a half century.

The 5,094 students at SAU represent a 15% increase from last fall, and the university in Magnolia also exceeded its enrollment predictions with increases in first-year, transfer and graduate students, according to the school. The incoming freshman class shows a 10% increase over last fall's freshman class, the freshman retention rate increased 7% from the previous fall class, and transfer student enrollment is up more than 50%.

"We feel so completely fortunate to reach this historic level in our enrollment," President Trey Berry said in a university news release. "So many people in our SAU community worked tirelessly and built strong relationships with our student body and their families to make this milestone happen."

Graduate enrollment -- nearly 2,000 students -- is at an all-time high, and the university said its 53% increase in graduate enrollment is attributed to its commitment to affordability, convenience and quality. More students are also living on campus this fall -- more than 1,700 -- a 3.3% increase from last fall.

"Promoting SAU and making our students feel welcome is truly a campus-wide effort," Sarah Jennings, associate vice president for enrollment, said in the news release. "The increase in enrollment is a reflection of SAU's commitment to quality programs in a caring environment."

OUACHITA BAPTIST

Ouachita Baptist University's fall 2022 head count of 1,784 is the university's highest in 56 years, up 20 students from last fall, and up 17.6% since 2016, according to the university.

Half of the 445 first-time freshmen this year had high school GPAs of 4.0 or higher.

"Ouachita's enrollment has increased in the past six years, while enrollment in all colleges and universities in the state combined has decreased during that period," Ben Sells, OBU's president, said in a statement from the university, which is in Arkadelphia.

"We're grateful that our highly-personalized approach to higher education is attracting outstanding and committed students who recognize Ouachita as a place of opportunity for leadership, hands-on experience, interdisciplinary study and mentorship with faculty."

UCA

The University of Central Arkansas reported a slight dip in overall enrollment, roughly 2%, although graduate student enrollment, transfer students and student retention rates are all up this year.

Overall enrollment is 9,913, down 1.9% from last fall, but first-time, full-time undergraduate enrollment is 1,801, the fifth time in six years that freshman enrollment has exceeded 1,800, according to Fredricka Sharkey, director of public relations at UCA in Conway.

Student retention has been a key focus of enrollment management efforts at the university, and first-year students retained at a rate of 74% from last fall to this fall, an increase of 3.4% from the previous academic year. There's also a 3.5% increase in the retention rate of minority first-year students.

"We are excited about this new class of 2026 and know that they will do great work and build upon our traditions of excellence," President Houston Davis said in a university news release. "Academically, their average high school GPA of 3.63 is second historically only to last year's incoming class by just one-hundredth of a GPA point. They are poised to excel inside and outside of the classroom."

Transfers have increased for three straight years, and are up by 14% this year, to 552 students, according to Sharkey. Much of that is attributable to transfer agreements with two-year institutions.

This year's new transfer group is nearly evenly split between those transferring from other institutions in the state (144), and those from outside Arkansas (152), she said. Nearly a third of all new transfer students have enrolled in the College of Health and Behavioral Sciences, with its newly opened Integrated Health Sciences Building.

The university has added nearly 200 graduate students over the past two years, now up to a total of 1,919.

"During challenging times for universities and colleges around the country, UCA is appreciative that students and their families know that they can turn to us as a choice university and find opportunities to shine and make their mark on the world," Davis stated. "Whether new to UCA or returning to our campus, we are proud to have all of them in Bear Country."

ARKANSAS TECH

Arkansas Tech University reported a modest drop in total enrollment, from 9,640 last fall to 9,431 this year, but an increase in first-time freshman enrollment of 4.2%.

There are 1,455 first-time freshmen enrolled at ATU this fall, 1,130 through the Russellville campus and 325 through the Ozark campus, according to Sam Strasner, director of university relations. ATU has a total of 7,697 students at its Russellville campus and 1,734 students at the Ozark campus.

"We are pleased that our incoming freshmen found their fit at Arkansas Tech," Robin E. Bowen, ATU president, said in a statement from the university.

"These students faced a litany of extraordinary challenges in high school due to the pandemic, but they have persisted. At Arkansas Tech, we are prepared to provide them with the lifelong intellectual, career and personal wellness benefits that result from post-secondary educational attainment in an environment that emphasizes student access and success."

HENDRIX COLLEGE

Hendrix College reported 2% enrollment growth, the third consecutive year increasing total and new student enrollment. The college has added 24 students from last year's figure, for a total of 1,144.

After receiving a record 2,801 applications, Hendrix welcomed 375 new students to campus this fall, a 13% increase from last year's 332, according to the college. New student enrollment is the highest in seven years at Hendrix, the average new student GPA is 3.84, and their average ACT score is 28.

"These students are drawn to the academic quality and campus life experience at Hendrix," President Ellis Arnold said in a statement from the private college. "They understand that the opportunity to learn and grow in a community that is devoted to teaching and mentoring undergraduate students will prepare them for success after graduation."

HARDING UNIVERSITY

Harding University, the state's largest private university, reported fall enrollment of 4,804, down from 4,970 last fall.

New student enrollment growth is 6.2% this fall, with 920 first-time-in-college and transfer students, an increase from 866 in 2021, according to the school. The average high school GPA of the freshmen class is 3.76.

Harding added a new program this fall, a Master of Arts in history, according to the university. Designed for those planning to pursue careers in education, history, archaeology, politics, public service, journalism, law, or other fields, the program can be completed online or in-person in as few as 18 months.

LYON COLLEGE

Lyon College's fall head count dropped from 581 last year to 495 this year, although new student enrollment increased 12%.

Lyon College enrolled a total of 194 new students this fall, including 145 first-time freshmen, according to Carol Langston, director of college communications. The growth "is a strong sign of students returning their focus to their education" following two years of smaller freshman classes influenced by the pandemic.

"We're thrilled to welcome so many new and returning students to campus this fall," President Melissa Taverner said in a release from the college. "Students and families are telling us they chose Lyon College because of our high-quality academic offerings, personalized attention, and outstanding local community, [and] it's great to see so much energy and enthusiasm on campus."

Additional graduate-level programs may boost enrollment in the future, too, said Langston. Lyon College is developing plans for graduate dental and veterinary schools in Little Rock, with a goal of inaugural classes starting as early as 2024 or 2025, as well as an RN to Bachelor of Science in nursing program and a Master of Arts in teaching next fall.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Northwest Arkansas Community College in Bentonville, the state's largest two-year college, reported a nearly 11% increase in students from the same time last year, with enrollment up to 7,839 students as of Sept. 7, up 802 from 2021. This year's 10.7% increase is the largest single-year leap, by percentage, since an 11% jump from 2008-09.





