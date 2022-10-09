Reflection of joyous culture





I'd written that morning to extol Democratic gubernatorial nominee Chris Jones, a pastor. Religion was on my mind.

Jones had spoken out against the misguided, unconstitutional, un-American and irreligious premise that America is a Christian nation or that we should behave as "Christian nationalists."

We're a free-religion nation in which personal religious beliefs create principles that individual voters use to seek to influence a nation separated from any particular religion.

Nobody has the right to impose religion through the government directly. That's not freedom of religion, as guaranteed by the Bill of Rights. It's hostage religion, which is a world scourge through history.

I got a few emailed or texted requests from members of a retirees' class I lead weekly to devote time at the class the next morning to a discussion of this issue. It was fine by me.

I thought I'd begin by saying, "Let's talk a little religion." Then it occurred to me that this particular class might fall during Yom Kippur, the holiest of Jewish observances and a solemn day of prayer, fasting and atonement.

I checked. Yes, Yom Kippur began Tuesday at nightfall and lasted until sundown Wednesday.

The class is part of a program that is community-funded and includes contributions from several local mainline churches or religious groups--Catholics, Episcopalians, Unitarians, Methodists, Presbyterians and Jews.

There are a couple of Church of Christ-ers who sneak in, but I'll protect their identities.

The class is graced with several Jewish participants, most of whom would be absent this day because of the traditional Yom Kippur morning service.

Would this be an indelicate occasion for talking about the issue of a "Christian nation?" Or might it be ideal?

I went with the latter. Our class amounted to a joyous culture, punctuated by high energy and laughter, not always at me but sometimes with me.

Conservative Republicans sometimes grumbled, sometimes talked back, but then made large matching donations, patted my back afterward and even, in one case, expressed a treasured "love you, man."

Some liberal class members--and they dominate--sometimes ask with seeming distress what is happening to me, imparting such blasphemy as that I could see myself voting for Asa Hutchinson over Joe Biden for president. (Mainly to support a Trump-divorced and extremism-rejecting new Republican Party, by which practical governing might be restored. And, yes, Democrats have their destructive extremists, too. I've made clear I don't like them either.)

The thing, I would tell the class, is that we are a happy functioning group because of, not in spite of, our religious differences. Those seemed never to have any bearing on the matters of politics and current events that we discussed.

We were not a Christian class or a Jewish class; we were a lot of one and some of the other. Mostly we were a cranky curmudgeon's defiantly happy class, trying to keep our minds alert and informed and our human interactions vibrant.

I took care to write on my class outline a full thought, to make sure I would get it right: "Our class and our country are made stronger by our national alliance and our tolerance and even celebration of our religious variety."

Allied in national purpose, varied and tolerant in religious view--could there be any better recipe for a well-functioning class, well-functioning nation and even well-functioning world?

That makes all the more regrettable the not insubstantial faux-Christian intolerance expressed no more strongly than by the departing state senator from Conway, a distant loser in the recent Republican primary race for lieutenant governor.

Yes, I speak of Bro. Jason Rapert, creator of, and muckety-muck in, a national association of "Christian legislators."

I'll share verbatim Rapert's post on Twitter responding to my column extolling Jones' elegant stand.

Rapert wrote: "Your regurgitation of the attacks on the Christian history and heritage of our nation today in your column is pretty shocking. Literally, our well-recorded history proves you wrong. You are engaging in tactics reminiscent of the evil Axis powers during World War II. You know better."

Stew on that for a while. This man seems to view advocacy for tolerance of points of view different from his religion to be a fascist tactic.

I would submit that "well-recorded history"--quite clear and infamous history--puts it absolutely the other way around.

I submit that every sentence of the man's tweet is badly wrong, but none more than the last.

I certainly do not know better. Don't dare accuse me of that.

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame.








