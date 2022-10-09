Sheridan teacher wins national prize

Taylor Donnelly, a high school agricultural mechanics teacher from Sheridan, is a winner of the 2022 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence. She won $15,000 for herself and $35,000 for her program. Donnelly, who teaches at Sheridan High School, is one of 20 prize winners across the country who were surprised last week by the announcement.

"Throughout her tenure at Sheridan, Donnelly has seen enrollment increase in the mechanics program from 23 to 82 students, with expansion plans to hire a second teacher and additional classes due to a 500 student demand," according to https://harborfreighttoolsforschools.org/prize_person/taylor-donnelly/.

"In her classroom, Donnelly has a three-step teaching philosophy: focus first on relationships, second on procedures, and third on safety. She believes that establishing relationships based on trust where her students know that she will have their back and help them in any way to succeed is critical. Once a relationship is built, she will take time to ensure that students know how to work all of the equipment and how to perform all of the tasks needed for any project in the shop, even it means showing a student 'how to overhead arc weld 99 times if that means the 100th time they are able to master it on their own'," according to the website.

"After students master skills in the classroom, they can proceed to projects and jobs 'safely.' Donnelly shares that when her students leave her class, they will be fully prepared to work with employers, as all the 'hard training' is done already," according to the website.

The mission of Harbor Freight Tools for Schools is to increase understanding, support and investment in skilled trades education in U.S. public high schools, according to the news release.

The Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence was launched in 2017 by Eric Smidt, founder of Harbor Freight Tools, to recognize outstanding instruction in the skilled trades in U.S. public high schools.

"We cannot overstate the impact that high school skilled trades teachers are having in the classroom," said Danny Corwin, executive director of Harbor Freight Tools for Schools. "Hands-on skilled trades classes are making a comeback, and we couldn't be prouder to celebrate the accomplishments of these remarkable teachers and their programs.''

Overall, there were winners from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New York, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.