MEN'S SOCCER

UCA wins high-scoring match

The University of Central Arkansas won its first game in two weeks thanks to a 4-3 victory at Queens (N.C.).

The Bears (5-4-2, 4-1 ASUN) fell behind in the 24th minute when Queens' (1-9, 0-4) Louis Goldsack found the back of the net, making it 1-0.

UCA answered quickly with a goal from Karim Diao. Queens scoreda pair of goals to go up 3-1, but three UCA goals in the final 10 minutes secured the win.

Pietro Fontana scored twice and Richy Lapointe-Guevara scored once in that span for the Bears.

VOLLEYBALL

UCA runs win streak to five

The University of Central Arkansas extended its winning streak to five matches Saturday at Jacksonville, Fla., with a 3-1 victory.

UCA (12-7, 4-2 ASUN) dropped the first set 25-19 but swept the following three 25-16, 25-20, 25-16 to beat Jacksonville (8-10, 2-4).

Mackenzie Vernon, Kendall Haywood and Alexis Stumbough all reached double-digits in kills. Caylan Koons had 31 assists for UCA.