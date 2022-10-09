Testing for chronic wasting disease is prudent

David Stepp of Little Rock asked in an email this week if his family can eat the deer that he harvests this fall.

It is safe to assume that the question refers to whether venison is safe to eat given the presence of chronic wasting disease in Arkansas.

The Centers for Disease Control is unequivocal about this. The CDC says, "If your animal tests positive for CWD, do not eat the meat from that animal."

The only way to know is to have the deer you kill tested for CWD. The high prevalence of chronic wasting disease in certain parts of the state makes eating venison from untested animals is somewhat of a gamble. The odds of killing a CWD-infected deer are greater the closer you are to CWD ground zero in the Buffalo River area of Newton County. The odds decrease substantially south of the Arkansas River. However, a CWD-positive deer was killed last year in Felsenthal National Wildlife Refuge near the Louisiana border.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission recommends that hunters have every deer tested for chronic wasting disease. If it tests negative, it should be safe to eat. If it tests positive, it is not believed to be safe to eat.

We recommend having your deer tested for chronic wasting disease. The Game and Fish Commission makes that as convenient as possible by making CWD testing containers available in every county. To submit your deer for testing, cut off the head, put it in a bag with an identification tag that's available at the dropoff site, and place it in the container. You can search for your testing results online.

Dropoff container sites are also available online at https://www.agfc.com/en/hunting/big-game/deer/cwd/cwd-test/.

Testing the largest number of deer also provides the Game and Fish Commission the largest sample to determine if CWD is present in each county, and also how prevalent the disease is. High gas prices might make hunters hesitant to drive a long distance to the nearest CWD testing container, but peace of mind makes the expense worthwhile.

Alligator season summary

Hunters checked 157 alligators during the alligator season. The season took place Sept. 16-19 and Sept. 23-26.

Matt Goetz killed the largest alligator of the season with a brute that measured 13 feet, 6 inches. Goetz killed the gator in the Lower Arkansas River Complex near Arkansas Post. The largest alligator ever taken in Arkansas measured 13 feet, 11 1/2 inches.

Jagger East killed a 12-foot, 5-inch alligator at Sulphur River Wildlife Management Area in Southwest Arkansas.

Alligator hunting is by permit only in Arkansas. The Game and Fish Commission issued 43 public hunting permits. Hunting was allowed only in designated areas of the Dr. Lester Sitzes III Bois D'Arc WMA, Sulphur River WMA, Little River below Millwood Lake, Millwood Lake and the Lower Arkansas River Wetland Complex. All other public areas were closed to alligator hunting.

Hunters that own land or had permission to hunt on private lands within the three Alligator Management Zones hunted through a quota-based system. They were required to obtain permits through the AGFC's online licensing system.

In Alligator Management Zone 1 (Hempstead County), hunters checked 64 alligators. Thirteen were taken on public property.

Hunters took six alligators in Zone 2, all from private property. No public land opportunities were available in Zone 2.

Zone 3 (Arkansas County) was the most productive area, yielding 87 alligators. Hunters killed 11 alligators on public property.

Mark Barbee, the AGFC's alligator biologist, said that some public land tags were left unfilled by the end of the hunt, but all hunters had their chances.

"All of the public land hunters I've talked to pretty much saw gators," Barbee said. "But they tend to hold out for a little larger one. Many have told me in the past that they passed on 8- and 9-foot gators, hoping for a 10-footer or better, and time ran out on them. But they always say they had a great experience and an opportunity to harvest."

Barbee said no accidents or mishaps were reported.