Thousands take to NLR in fight to end Alzheimer’s





There are more than 58,000 people in Arkansas with Alzheimer's, according to the Alzheimer's Association. On Nov. 5, hundreds will gather in downtown North Little Rock to raise money to help the association during the Walk to End Alzheimer's.

Kirsten Dickins, executive director of the nonprofit Alzheimer's Association, and board member Keith Collins are discussing this year's event on a bright morning in late September at Mugs Cafe in Argenta.

"The walk will begin here at Argenta Plaza," Collins says. "Last year we had about 350 people, and this year we're looking at having more like 600. It starts at 10 a.m., but we expect people to start arriving at around 9."

There will be sponsors' booths and stations with advocacy and care information, and walkers will be sent off by an elementary school band from Christ the King Church, Collins says. Another special feature is the Promise Garden, a ceremony where participants can place an artificial flower that represents their connection to the disease -- blue for someone living with Alzheimer's or another dementia; purple for those who have lost someone to the disease; yellow for caretakers or supporters of people living with Alzheimer's and orange for association supporters.

"During the ceremony, they raise that flower and it really gives the community a sense that we are not fighting this alone," Dickins says. "There are so many affected, and there is so much power and hope that comes out of an opportunity like this where we can come together and do something about it."

There is no cost to register, and money is raised by participants soliciting donations.

"Once people register, we work with them to coach them on how to really reach out to their networks to help us raise funds," Dickins says. "Last year we raised more than $125,000 just from the Central Arkansas walk, so we're really hoping to blow past that this year."

Dickins and Collins have personal connections to Alzheimer's. Her maternal grandmother died from the disease in the early '90s.

"I watched my mother, along with my aunts and uncles and my grandfather, care for my grandmother for 11 years," says Dickins, who grew up in Louisiana. "That made an impression on me and now we have other members of the family and also my husband's family dealing with it."

Collins lost his grandfather to the disease, and others in his family are also coping with Alzheimer's and dementia.

"My grandmother was his caretaker and, unfortunately, she ended up getting it about 15 years later," he says. "I've seen it happen to both my maternal grandparents, and on my dad's side my grandmother has dementia."

He got connected with the Alzheimer's Association through his job with Southwest Power Pool, which manages the electricity grid from North Texas to North Dakota.

"Some of the executives were aware that [the association] was looking for someone to join the board. I saw it as a great opportunity and figured I could help out," he says.

The Chicago-based Alzheimer's Association has chapters across the country and is the largest nonprofit raising money for Alzheimer's research as well as aiding in care and support for those with Alzheimer's and their caregivers, Dickins says.

"We're providing critical resources for families and individuals dealing with Alzheimer's and other types of dementia" in Arkansas she says. "We also provide education in all 75 counties and have support groups and early stage engagement programs. And we work with advocates across the state and the country."

The North Little Rock walk is the fifth and final event held in the state this year after walks in Rogers, Fort Smith, Jonesboro and El Dorado. Participants will leave Argenta Plaza and amble north before turning left and passing through neighborhoods, past Dickey-Stephens Park and along the Arkansas River Trail and then return to the plaza. It's also a dog-friendly event, Dickins adds.

Collins is captain of a team of Southwest Power Pool walkers who have already raised more than $5,500, he says.

"We're the top team so far, and there are other groups that are looking forward to catching us and we're excited to see if they can," he says. "We're in that period now where the fundraising and the team-building is kicking off. There is plenty of room for more teams and more donations."

Taking part in the walk is also a way to bond with others whose lives have been affected by Alzheimer's and other types of dementia.

"Once I started doing this, people would tell me stories about their grandparent, their parents, friends," Collins says. "Sometimes it's really sad, but I think it's also an outlet of connecting with other people that have experienced what they are experiencing. It's been really positive and engaging."

For information, visit act.alz.org/CentralArkansas.





Alzheimer’s Association board member Keith Collins and executive director Kirsten Dickins were at Argenta Plaza last month, the starting point for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which takes place Nov. 5. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)





