Tigers topple Lions 24-17

Missed opportunities have bedeviled the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff football team the past four games, but the Golden Lions still had a chance to snap down the stretch.

Texas Southern University responded after UAPB's Kayvon Britten tied the game with his second rushing touchdown and went ahead on a 1-yard Jacorey Howard run with 3:31 left to take a 24-17 victory Saturday, spoiling the Lions' homecoming.

"They tried to give us the game, and I thought we were going to take it," UAPB Coach Doc Gamble said. "They made one more play than we did. That's what really happened."

Britten was the bright spot of an otherwise lackluster UAPB offense, going for 97 yards on 19 carries. With the Lions (2-4, 0-3 SWAC) trailing 10-3 at the half, the sophomore jump-started them with a 25-yard touchdown run to even the game.

"We weren't converting on third downs and none of that," said Britten, who has 8 touchdowns rushing this season. "We just had to come out at halftime and execute, coming out."

Skyler Perry started in his 40th UAPB game at quarterback after missing last week's blowout loss at Southern University with an injured non-throwing hand. The left-hander completed only 13 of 29 passes for 76 yards, but completed all 4 of his attempts on UAPB's last series.

Even as most of the season-high home crowd of 13,249 dissipated, the Lions made it to the Tigers 21 before Perry took a 1-yard sack on third-and-6 and threw incomplete on fourth-and-7 with 44 seconds left, allowing Texas Southern (2-4, 2-1) to run out the clock.

"He didn't play real well," Gamble said of his fifth-year starter. "There are still some lingering effects, so he wasn't all-the-way [healthy]. But he could play better, and he will play better. But we could have helped him out with some of the other things as well."

Texas Southern broke through first with a 42-yard Richard Garcia III field goal following an 8-play series with 6:40 left in the opening quarter. UAPB, which had earned only one first down on its first four drives, tied it on a 27-yard Cristofer Thompson kick with 14:14 left before halftime.

THE GAME CHANGED WHEN ...

A big break UAPB caught in the second quarter went for naught.

UAPB linebacker and White Hall High graduate Lance Smith recovered a muffed punt at the Tigers' 7. The Tigers were flagged for pass interference in the end zone on third-and-goal, but the next play, Johnny Williams coughed up a handoff from Perry, leading to Texas Southern's 94-yard go-ahead series.

Williams was not supposed to relieve Britten at the time, Gamble said, one of the many coaching decisions he would rue after the game.

"We made a couple of critical errors at the wrong time, coaching-wise," Gamble said. "We had 12 men on the field when we had great field position. One kid ran on the field. He knew he wasn't supposed to be out there. We were yelling for him. He was right and we were wrong."

Andrew Body, who threw 21 for 33 for 211 yards and a touchdown, completed 4 of 4 on the go-ahead drive, including a 44-yard strike to a wide-open LaDarius Owens to the UAPB 47 on third-and-7. Body would finish the drive with a 7-yard carry at the 4:44 mark.

Body broke a 10-all tie with an 8-yard thread to Howard at the 5:38 mark of the third quarter. Howard rushed 15 times for 64 yards and caught 3 passes for 15 yards.

UAPB had moved 26 yards on the following drive before safety Charles George picked off a Perry pass intended for Chrysten Cochran at the Texas Southern 5.

Already down 17-10, UAPB dodged a bullet when Garcia missed a 32-yard field goal attempt to the left with 10:26 left in regulation. The Lions went three-and-out on the next drive, though.

An apparent forward toss by Body as he was hit by linebacker Rico Dozier was ruled a fumble recovered by defensive back Marcus Askew with 8:17 remaining. The Lions tied the game in three plays: Perry's 16-yard pass to Daemon Dawkins, 7- and 5-yard runs by Britten with 7:22 left.

Texas Southern struck quickly and covered 75 yards in 9 plays during the decisive drive. Howard carried 5 times for 39 yards, earning 21 on the last 4 plays, and Body totaled 36 yards of his own on 3 plays.

LINEBACKER INJURIES

Linebackers Timon Akins, Monroe Beard III and Isaac Peppers missed their second straight game with unspecified injuries.

Despite their losses -- and Texas Southern outgaining UAPB 380-212 in total yards -- the Lions' defense executed their game plan, Gamble said.

"Overall, we did take a step in the right direction today," said sophomore Kaleb Knox, who intercepted a Body pass and returned it 8 yards late in the first quarter. "As the saying goes, defense wins championships. So, today, I feel like we stepped in the right direction toward a championship. But at the end of the day, we've just got to finish."

Knox also finished with 10.5 tackles.

PUNT COUNT

UAPB senior Josh Sanchez punted 8 times for 351 yards, an average of 43.9 yards per punt. Garcia also handled punting duties for Texas Southern, booming 6 of them for 239 yards (39.8 average), to go with three extra points.

THE GAME BALL GOES TO ...

Body, who bedeviled the Lions for a second straight year with 266 total yards.

RETIRED NUMBERS

Two late UAPB quarterbacks had their numbers retired at halftime.

The university unveiled the No. 16 for Winston Delaney (1989-90, 1993) and No. 11 for Ben Anderson (2011-14) during halftime. Delaney, who died this month of unknown causes, was quarterback under Coach Archie Cooley and transferred to Central State University in Ohio when UAPB was handed the NAIA death penalty in 1991, before returning to Pine Bluff.

Anderson led UAPB to its only outright SWAC championship in 2012. The 30-year-old drowned in a tubing accident on Lake Ouachita in June.

Delaney and Anderson joined former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end L.C. Greenwood (No. 88 from 1965-68) as the only Lions to have their jerseys retired. They now hang above the team storage room, near the east end-zone play clock.

NEXT UP ...

UAPB will play its first game in St. Louis since 2011 when it takes on Alabama A&M University in the River City HBCU Classic at The Dome at America's Center. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. next Sunday.

Texas Southern will play at Alcorn State University on Oct. 22.

UAPB quarterback Skyler Perry carries the ball as Javius Williams (24) of Texas Southern approaches him Saturday. (Special to The Commercial/Jamie Hooks)



Miss UAPB Errayionna Jackson, who was crowned earlier in the week, waves to the home crowd during halftime of Saturday's homecoming game. (Special to The Commercial/Jamie Hooks)

