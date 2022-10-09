UAPB women fight for soccer tie

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff women's soccer team tied Alabama A&M University in Huntsville on Friday afternoon.

The Lady Lions (8-7-1, 3-1-1 SWAC) took on the Bulldogs, who were coming off a 12-day layoff and playing without their starting goalkeeper.

But the Bulldogs (3-7-1, 1-1-1) held their own against the Lady Lions, tying the match 1-1.

At 5:37, Lady Lion Tiana Johnson's shot was blocked.

At 5:50, the Bulldogs scored as the team's freshman defender K'la Barnes-Blackwood kicked a ball down the middle of the field in the sixth minute. Bulldog Jameela Barrett raced downfield and put the ball to the left-hand corner of the net for a 1-0 lead at the 5:50 mark.

The Lady Lions held the Bulldogs from scoring again in the first half.

A&M started the second half firing three shots during the first nine minutes. The Lady Lions held them back from scoring. At 67:04 Lady Lion Natalie Freeman connected with Denisse Quintanilla to tie the match.

Seconds later, the Lady Lions received what could have been a costly foul. The Bulldogs were awarded a penalty kick. Bulldog Chelsie Charles aimed at the lower right-hand corner, but the Lady Lion Makaila Riedel made the save. The match remained tied.

With 89:11 on the clock, Lady Lion Johnson aimed at the net. Bulldog Anouck Heyer blocked the shot. The match closed with a 1-1 deadlock.

Earlier this year, the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved to eliminate overtime after the regulation 90 minutes, ending a game in a tie. Previously, teams played two 10-minute overtime periods in a sudden-victory format, and if neither team scored, the game ended in a tie. Now players only see 90 minutes of action.

The Lady Lions play today at 1 p.m. against the Alabama State Hornets (3-5-3, 1-0-2) in Montgomery.