ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Ukraine’s Kyiv City Ballet performs ‘Swan Lake’

DANCE: 'Swan Lake' a la Kyiv

The Kyiv City Ballet, whose European and U.S. tour began Feb. 23 in Paris, the day before Russia invaded Ukraine, performs Peter Tchaikovsky's ballet "Swan Lake" at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Vada Sheid Community Development Center, Arkansas State University-Mountain Home, 1600 S. College St., Mountain Home. Tickets are $40, $20 for students. Visit thesheid.com.

Prior to coming to the United States, the 10-year-old-company of 35 dancers, teachers, administrators and lighting and makeup designers toured France, the United Kingdom and the Czech Republic.

The performance kicks off the university's four-show 11th Performing Arts Season:

◼️ Nov. 5: "Brit Beat, A Tribute to the Beatles." $30, $15 students.

◼️ Nov. 22: "Million Dollar Quartet Christmas." $40, $20.

◼️ March 16: "Jungle Book: The Musical." Free.

◼️ April 13: "Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock & Roll." $30, $15.

Season tickets are $130, $65 for students. Call (870) 508-6280.

'Dracula' redux

Ballet Arkansas will perform its multimedia-infused production of "Dracula," 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday at the Fayetteville Public Library Event Center, 401 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville. Tickets are $25-$40; visit balletarkansas.org/tickets; call Tututix at (855) 222-2849, Option 5; or email tickets@balletarkansas.org.

The ballet company's Northwest Arkansas residency also includes a lecture demonstration and a K-12 interactive educational student matinee, and, says Michael Fothergill, the ballet company's executive and artistic director, marks the beginning of a renewed presence in the region. And, "the production will be the first to feature the company's eight new dancers, and includes vibrant multimedia and fresh choreography." The ballet company premiered "Dracula" in 2018, the first of three multimedia productions it has created in partnership with Cranford Co.

The troupe will subsequently stage five performances — 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20-21, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 and 2:30 p.m. Oct. 23 — at the Center for Humanities and Arts at the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College, 3000 W. Scenic Drive, North Little Rock. Tickets are $30-$45.

MUSIC: Chamber concert

Arkansas Symphony musicians open the orchestra's 2022-23 River Rhapsodies Chamber Music at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Great Hall of the Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, with a concert titled "Beach, Mendelssohn, Coleridge-Taylor."

The orchestra's Rockefeller Quartet — Trisha McGovern Freeney and Linnaea Brophy, violins; Katherine Reynolds, viola; and Jacob Wunsch, cello — will play Felix Mendelssohn's "String Quartet No. 4" in e minor, op. 44, No. 2. Violinist Andrew Irvin and pianist May Tsao-Lim, piano, will play the "Romance," op.23, by Amy Beach. And Leanna Renfro, oboe; Kelly Johnson, clarinet; Susan Bell Leon, bassoon; David Renfro, horn; Meredith Maddox Hicks, violin; Katherine Reynolds, viola; David Gerstein, cello; Justin Cheesman, bass; and Jaeyeon Hakutani, piano, will play the "Nonet" in F major, op.2, by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor.

Tickets are $26, $10 for students and active duty military; call (501) 666-1761, Extension 1, or visit ArkansasSymphony.org.

THEATER: 'Detroit '67'

Tenisi Davis (from left) plays Lank, with Jenna Krasowski as Caroline and Deverau Chumrau as Chelle in “Detroit ‘67” at Fayetteville's TheatreSquared. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Wesley Hitt)

TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville, stages "Detroit '67" by Dominique Morisseau, opening Wednesday with shows at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday through Nov. 6 in its West Theatre. The setting is 1967 Detroit, at the dawn of the Motown era; a conflict between two siblings making ends meet by turning their basement into an after-hours joint is reflected in an eruption of unrest in the city. Tickets are $20-$54. Call (479) 777-7477 or visit theatre2.org.

ART: Fiber art exhibition

The first of a two-part exhibition, "Gathering Again," displaying fiber-art techniques including hand-stitching, applique, crochet, embroidery, quilting, dyeing and weaving, opens Tuesday at the Laman Library Gallery, 2801 Orange St., North Little Rock. The library will hold a reception, 5-8 p.m. Friday. Part I of the exhibition will remain up through Dec. 2. Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Part II will debut Dec. 16 during Third Friday Art Walk at the Argenta Library, 420 Main St., North Little Rock. Call (501) 758-1720 or visit NLRLibrary.org.

ETC.: Poetry reading

Arkansas Poet Laureate Suzanne Rhodes will read from her work at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Fireplace Room of McCastlain Hall, University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. An informal reception with light refreshments will follow. It's the first in a proposed series of campus visits by distinguished poets. Sponsor is Slant, the UCA English department's journal of contemporary poetry. Admission is free. Email slantpoetry@uca.edu.



