Undefeated Bruins get revenge on Utes

PASADENA, Calif. -- Dorian Thompson-Robinson's knocked another item off his revenge list Saturday by leading No. 18 UCLA past No. 11 Utah 42-32.

The fifth-year senior said during the week leading up to the game that he had something to prove against the Utes, who had handily won five in a row in the series by an average of 27 points.

Thompson-Robinson made sure that streak ended, passing for 299 yards and four TDs while also running for a score to lead the Bruins to their first 6-0 start since 2005, The fifth-year senior also became UCLA's career leader in passing touchdowns.

"I definitely wanted this one. We all know the history between UCLA and Utah, the point differential has been crazy," said Thompson-Robinson, who completed 18 of 23 passes. "So we knew the beast at hand coming in here, and I think my boys went out there and went to work."

The Bruins also improved to 3-0 in the Pac-12 and picked up the biggest victory in coach Chip Kelly's five years in Westwood. They have won nine straight dating back to last season, which is their longest streak since running off 20 consecutive victories in 1997-98.

After Cameron Rising's 9-yard keeper got the Utes within 28-25 early in the fourth quarter, Thompson-Robinson connected with Logan Loya for a 70-yard touchdown. That score with 11:17 remaining was the 76th touchdown pass of Thompson-Robinson's career, passing Brett Hundley for the most in school history.

Zach Charbonnet had a career-high 198 rushing yards and a touchdown. It was the junior's fourth 100-yard game of the season.

Cameron Rising passed for 287 yards and ran for a pair of scores for the Utes (4-2, 2-1), who had won five in a row in the series by an average of 27 points.

In other games involving top 25 teams, Spencer Sanders ran for two touchdowns and passed for another and No. 7 Oklahoma State beat Texas Tech 41-31 in Stillwater, Okla. Sanders passed for 297 yards and ran for 56, and Bryson Green had five catches for a career-high 115 yards for the Cowboys (5-0, 2-0). Texas Tech redshirt freshman Behren Morton got his first career start in place of Donovan Smith. He completed 39 of 62 passes for 379 yards and 2 touchdowns for the Red Raiders (3-3, 1-2). ... C.J. Stroud tied a school record with six touchdown passes and No. 3 Ohio State coasted past Michigan State 49-20 in East Lansing, Mich. The Buckeyes (6-0, 3-0) scored on their opening drive for the fifth consecutive game when Marvin Harrison Jr. caught his first of three touchdowns. The Spartans (2-4, 0-3) have lost four in a row. ... Cornelius Johnson had a 29-yard touchdown catch midway through the third quarter to give No. 4 Michigan the lead against Indiana in an emotional game in which a Wolverines coach was taken to a hospital. Michigan improved to 6-0 for the second consecutive season with the 31-10 victory. ... DJ Uiagalelei threw for 220 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 69 yards to help No. 5 Clemson break it open in the second half and beat Boston College 31-3. ... Caleb Williams threw two touchdown passes to Mario Williams and No. 6 Southern California shut out Washington State in the second half of a 30-14 victory. ... Christian Turner had two of No. 15 Wake Forest's four rushing touchdowns in a 45-10 victory over Army. ... Drew Pyne threw for 262 yards and three touchdowns, Michael Mayer caught 11 passes for 118 yards and two scores and Notre Dame won its third in a row by beating No. 16 Brigham Young 28-20 in Las Vegas. ... Max Duggan passed for three touchdowns in the second half, the last a 24-yarder to Quinten Johnston with 1:36 left, to lift No. 17 TCU past No. 19 Kansas 38-31. The Horned Frogs (5-0, 2-0) are off to their best start since 2017. Duggan was 23 of 33 for 308 yards. ... Adrian Martinez passed for 246 yards and rushed for 77 and Chris Tennant kicked a late field goal to lift No. 20 Kansas State past Iowa State 10-9. ... Trenton Bourguet threw for three touchdowns after Emory Jones was injured, Xazavian Halladay accounted for two more scores and Arizona State beat No. 21 Washington 45-38 for interim Coach Shaun Aguano's first victory. The Sun Devils (2-4, 1-2) lost their first two games after Herm Edwards was fired Sept. 18, though played No. 6 Southern California close last week before fading late. ... Charles McClelland rushed for a career-high 179 yards and two touchdowns to help No. 24 Cincinnati beat South Florida 28-24. McClelland's 35-yard touchdown run with 9:24 remaining put the Bearcats ahead to stay, helping them extend the nation's second-longest home winning streak to 30 games. Only Clemson's 37-game streak is longer.

