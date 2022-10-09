Venezuela’s poor mine salt from shallow seas

In the glow of early morning, the Caribbean Sea shimmers a psychedelic pink in the pools that form along the eastern edge of Venezuela's Margarita Island. To outsiders, the water appears surreal, other-worldly. To impoverished locals, it means there's money to be made.

The pools cover salt flats that took shape centuries ago, and the pinker the water, the higher the density of salt coating the sea floor.

So they arrive early, pushing makeshift wheelbarrows and lugging rakes and shovels and begin plying a grueling craft with a method so low-tech that it would have been familiar to their ancestors.

They wade into the pools barefoot, feel gingerly around with their toes for the jagged edges of salt-crystal formations, rake the granules up, and shovel them into the wheelbarrows. Then they push them up onto shore where they stack them into neat, pink mounds that dot the shore for as far as the eye can see. They bake the salt in the sun for a week or so till it turns white and then sell it to fishermen and cheese makers and wholesalers.

The going price: about 2 cents per pound.

This is all new to Margaritenos. For as long as anyone can remember, the pools just used to serve as a playground for the kids who lived in the nearby slum, Barrio Pescadores. Now the kids who show up are helping their parents or grandparents mine the flats.

You'll find 5-year-olds and 75-year-olds. But most of them are in their 50s and 60s, folks who, like millions of Venezuelans, were thrust into deep poverty by the economic collapse over the past decade and have been left out of the nascent rebound that's taken hold in the wealthier pockets of the country.

Folks like Jose Gutierrez.

A former grocery store manager, he first began showing up at the flats several years ago to supplement his income. He was one of a handful of miners back then. On a typical day now, there are hundreds.

When the pandemic lockdowns came in 2020 and the grocery store shut its doors for good, salt mining became Gutierrez's full-time gig.

He collects a monthly pension in bolivars but hyperinflation has destroyed its value. When converted into dollars, the de-facto currency on the island and across much of Venezuela today, it comes to just $15. On a good month in the flats, he can pocket $500. That's even more than he was making at the grocery store.

But there's nothing easy about the work. Hands and feet callous. Shoulders and knees ache. And dehydration stresses the body as the sun climbs high in the sky and temperatures soar.

To beat the heat, Gutierrez is among the first to arrive in the pitch black of pre-dawn. On this day, he waded into the water at 4 a.m., a little late for him, and waded out six hours later. He'd return late in the afternoon and mine for a couple more hours till the sun went down.

"No one used to pay attention to these waters," Gutierrez said. "But that's what real need does to you. Those who don't collect salt here go hungry."