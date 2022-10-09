



HOT SPRINGS -- Arkansas natives Ashlie Atkinson and Rodger Bumpass were feted during a reception Sept. 24 at The Vapors as the newest inductees into the Arkansas Walk of Fame.

Both actors are originally from Little Rock. Atkinson is living in New York and has most recently appeared in the television series "The Gilded Age." Bumpass lives in Los Angeles and is most recently known for voicing Squidward in the television show "SpongeBob SquarePants."

Guests were welcomed to the event by Kenneth Wheatley who gave a short history of the Walk of Fame which began in 1996 and now includes a variety of Arkansans who have excelled at their professions. Deborah Carroll introduced the honorees. Mayor Pat McCabe presented the honorees with proclamations naming the day as Ashlie Atkinson Day and Rodger Bumpass Day.

The Walk of Fame is marked with a row of plaques, one for each honoree, on Central Avenue near Hill Wheatley Plaza.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins



