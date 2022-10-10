2024 Hogs’ pledge reopens recruitment





Russell, 6-2, 230 pounds, committed to the Razorbacks in November prior to the 2021 Mississippi State game. He received an offer from Arkansas that summer after an impressive showing at a camp.

Russell has offers from the Razorbacks, Ole Miss and Tennessee. He had 141 carries for 823 yards and 12 touchdowns as a sophomore at Hot Springs Lakeside.

Russell, an ESPN 4-star prospect, also had 24 catches for 382 yards and 3 touchdowns.

He transferred to Benton for his junior season. Russell has visited Arkansas and Ole Miss multiple times since his pledge to the Razorbacks.