2024 Hogs’ pledge reopens recruitment

by Richard Davenport | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Braylen Russell (2) rushes the ball for Benton during the annual Salt Bowl against Bryant at War Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 27, 2022. See more photos at arkansasonline.com/828bowl/ (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Colin Murphey) ..


Russell, 6-2, 230 pounds, committed to the Razorbacks in November prior to the 2021 Mississippi State game. He received an offer from Arkansas that summer after an impressive showing at a camp.

Russell has offers from the Razorbacks, Ole Miss and Tennessee. He had 141 carries for 823 yards and 12 touchdowns as a sophomore at Hot Springs Lakeside.

Russell, an ESPN 4-star prospect, also had 24 catches for 382 yards and 3 touchdowns.

He transferred to Benton for his junior season. Russell has visited Arkansas and Ole Miss multiple times since his pledge to the Razorbacks.

