Benton County marriage licenses

Benton County

Sept. 29

Brandon Lee Dennis, 36, and Kaitlin Marie Hulse, 27, both of Bentonville

Sergio Dozal Hernandez, 24, Southwest City, Mo., and Riley Paige Rickman, 23, Stella, Mo.

Jamie Todd Dreiling, 42, and Mikenzi Ann Gibson, 34, both of Wellsville, Kan.

Matthew Dylan Dunlap, 33, and Haley Loriray Weldon-Campbell , 28, both of Bentonville

Zakary Mikel Duke Ellingson, 26, and Heather Nicole Stokes, 31, both of Bentonville

Thomas R Garcia, 56, and Ammanda Lola Mae Pope, 52, both of Bella Vista

Roberto Garcia-Ceron, 32, Rogers, and Pamela Rivera, 31, Lowell

Troy Lane Kirkendall, 52, and Stacy Lynn Breaker, 42, both of Gentry

Scotty Allen McCannon, 49, and Kenna Tiana Jones Reese, 47, both of Rogers

Richard Kenneth Meagher, 25, and Anna Marie Fisher, 25, both of Springfield, Mo.

Nestor Alexis Mejia, 27, Joplin, Mo., and Jessica Nicole Gilliland Haynes, 30, Galena, Kan.

Andrew James Miller, 23, and Heaven Leray Butler, 23, both of Decatur

Austyn Tylar Moore, 28, and Katherine Chantelle Baten Linares, 26, both of Siloam Springs

Jason Earl Richardson, 38, Springdale, and Michelle Victoria Mahler, 26, Fayetteville

Matthew Virden Swain Jr, 51, and Lori Ann Barton, 53, both of Gentry

Curtis John Tilghman, 42, and Shania Michelle Marler, 26, both of Pea Ridge

Sept. 30

Kevin Wayne Artmand, 59, and Teresa Dawn Presley, 59, both of Pineville, Mo.

Timothy Shane Blackerby, 38, and Marquita Dawn Rocha, 38, both of Watts, Okla,

Bradley James Colbert, 40, and Natosha Elaine Dudley, 41, both of Claremore, Okla.

Johnathan Colby Couch, 38, and Jennifer Lee Couch, 36, both of Elkins

Christian Diego Espitia, 25, and Lexis Kay Conway, 26, both of Bentonville

Terris Trey Fields, 24, and MaKayla Jean Whorton, 23, both of Kansas, Okla.

Luis Daniel Galarza Santiago, 42, and Esmeregilda Soliz, 31, both of Rogers

Arturo Garcia, 35, and Norma Sanchez-Hurtado, 31, both of Bentonville

Cannon Lawson Gibbs, 27, and Kelsey Lynn Ham, 25, both of Springdale

Jose Eduardo Gonzalez, 29, and Johana Melissa Orellana, 30, both of Rogers

Ryan Ellis Good, 29, and Taylor Jane Oestmann, 26, both of Raytown, Mo.

James Michael Graves Jr, 47, and Holly Marie Lynch, 38, both of Siloam Springs

Elijah Hartman, 27, and Alexandra Mullins, 27, both of Nashville, Tenn.

Juan Carlos Herrera Hernández, 44, and Marcia Denisse Guzman, 41, both of Bentonville

Brent Alan Hines, 35, and Kira Kelly Fell, 39, both of Tahlequah, Okla.

Matthew Tron Hodges, 24, and Regan Nicole Harper, 24, both of Springdale

Brandon Colby Jones, 28, and Beth Ann Huff, 28, both of Rogers AR 28

Lucas Allen Kaiser, 35, and Ashley Marie Mischke, 40, both of Watertown, S.D.

Donald Wayne Keenan II, 53, and Crystal Lynn Carroll, 43, both of Derby, Kan,

Tyler Aaron Kell, 27, and Hope Grace Stephens, 27, both of Gentry

Ashton Conner Leehans, 24, and Olivia Kathryn Chambersm 24, both of Bentonville

James Nicholas Mason, 79, Siloam Springs, and Linda Kay Gill, 73, both of Goodman, Mo.

Michael Anthony Mata, 28, and Casey Alexis Billings, 28, both of Bella Vista

Marty May, 36, Centerton, and Jami De La Cruz, 32, Little Rock

Joshua Christian McCoy, 20, and Jordan Megan Cheyanne Snide Hector, 20, both of Springdale

Blain McLain, 33, and Ashley Dawn Stoddard, 31, both of Tahlequah, Okla.

Ethan Morris Moretz, 30, and Kirsty Jeanette Williamson, 29, both of Los Angeles, Calif.

Jose Gerardo Orihuela Otero, 30, and Kensie Nathalia Mendoza Polanco, 22, both of Rogers

Caleb James Palmer, 24, and Madison Elizabeth Marie Stricker, 24, both of Siloam Springs AR 24

Neil Francis Riley, 31, and Lauren Brooke Self, 31, both of Bentonville

Brian Edmund Shaw, 58, Bella Vista, and Stacy Lynn Harris, 56, Bentonville

Raymond Earl Taylor III, 36, and Kaala Dena House, 35, both of Rogers

Jacob Kevin Telano, 29, West Monroe, La., and Auburn Grace Wallace, 25, Lindale, Texas

Dale Whitney, 55, Evangeline, La., and Christine Mary Janise, 54, Jennings, La.

Ibiyinka Olufemi Alao, 46, and Kaila Lil Buck, 29, Bentonville

Oct. 3

Francisco Antonio Jesus Arismendy Rodriguez, 28, and Brianna Michelle Moore, 24, both of Centerton

Michael John Buikema, 28, and Sydney Elyse Stroud, 28, both of Frisco, Texas

Neil Lloyd Churchill III, 38, Siloam Springs, and Olivia Ellen Tola, 32, Centerton

Darrel Lee Coghlan, 61, and Patricia Ann Easter, 64, both of Garfield

Marco Antonio Dorantes Martinez, 26, and Maribel Valenzuela Hernandez, 39, both of Rogers

Jessy William Evans, 26, and Sabrina Rose Johnson, 24, both of Decatur

Travis James Farnsworth, 46, and Sheri Ann Brogdon, 39, both of Centerton

Matthew Tyler Goodin, 31, and Devon Ann Griesenauer, 31, both of Bentonville 1

Justin Bo Hibbs, 25, and Sarah Ray Ross, 23, both of Centerton

Travis William Lovell, 33, and Hannah Leigh VanHoose, 30, both of Pea Ridge

Jerell Dontaye Pease, 35, and Fantashia Darnisha Henderson, 34, both of Yukon, Okla.

James Scott Ruff, 57, and Melissa Lee Wilson, 42, both of Wagoner, Okla.

Oscar Ruiz Gachuzo, 25, and Jasmin Garcia Martinez, 23, both of Siloam Springs

Calvin Elijah Snyder, 20, Pea Ridge, and Megan Abigail Castaneda, 19, Bentonville

Helena Maria Tucker, 40, and Nona Kay Buehne, 58, both of Bella Vista

David M Wehmeyer, 22, and Hannah G. Pfeifer, 22, both of Fayetteville

Oct. 4

Gregory Heath Bryant, 22, and Paige Elizabeth Fett, 22, both of Springdale

Dante Erik Chapman, 19, and Abigail Nicole Huston, 20, both of Bella Vista

Anthony D. Davis, 25, and Piper Lynn Nelson, 21, both of Centerton

Jacob Jeffery Glasby, 23, and Kendall Ilene Baker, 25, both of Siloam Springs

Reed Allen Hill, 28, and Mimi Amanda Henderson, 27, both of Rogers

Jared Wade Hogshooter, 25, and Breanne Kaheana LeialohaLani Morikawa, 26, both of Siloam Springs

Kristopher Rand Kruger, 42, and Kara Alyssa Smith Wise, 48, both of Rogers

Colton Garrett Padgett, 24, Siloam Springs, and Haley Jenay Burden, 24, Decatur

Marty Wayne Stevens, 54, and Tina Ann Maddox, 53, both of Bella Vista

Oct. 5

Dylan Pruitt Allison, 20, and Azlen Eleny Smith, 20, both of Pineville, Mo.

Ashton Mitchell Alston, 33, and Lydia Terese Ulrich, 28, both of Springdale

Joseph Thomas Birge, 32, and Chelsea Leanne Depner, 30, both of Garfield

Jonathan Emmanual Brown, 26, and Caley Marie Kubicek, 25, both of Bentonville

Colton Ryan Cooper, 27, Magnolia, Texas, and Jaylynn Annette Park, 25, Normangee, Texas

Nicolas Anthony DeCandia, 23, and Kristen Lenae Barnett, 23, both of Siloam Springs

Johnny Enrique Garcia Guajardo, 22, and Abigail Soto, 23, both of Rogers

Emily Gabrielle Mericle, 24, and Elizabeth Danae Hernandez, 22, both of Centerton

McKenzie David Mitchell, 27, and Niki Lynn Barr, 26, both of Bella Vista

Leonardo Rios Mejia, 47, and Esperanza Mejia Abonza, 46, both of Bentonville

Tad M. Shook, 55, and Rosetta Lynn Fletcher, 53, both of Stilwell, Okla.

Jennifer Vanessa Taylor, 32, and Cheyenne Paige Shoup, 24, both of Rogers

Jessica Lynn White, 25, and Erica Ann Bissett Blanco, 25, both of Rogers

Jacob Matthew Williams, 31, and Erin Taylor Clark, 25, both of Fayetteville

Brian Anthony Young, 39, and Velvette Dwan Schatz, 38, both of Bentonville