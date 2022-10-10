Benton County marriage licenses

Benton County
Sept. 29
Brandon Lee Dennis, 36, and Kaitlin Marie Hulse, 27, both of Bentonville
Sergio Dozal Hernandez, 24, Southwest City, Mo., and Riley Paige Rickman, 23, Stella, Mo.
Jamie Todd Dreiling, 42, and Mikenzi Ann Gibson, 34, both of Wellsville, Kan.
Matthew Dylan Dunlap, 33, and Haley Loriray Weldon-Campbell , 28, both of Bentonville
Zakary Mikel Duke Ellingson, 26, and Heather Nicole Stokes, 31, both of Bentonville
Thomas R Garcia, 56, and Ammanda Lola Mae Pope, 52, both of Bella Vista
Roberto Garcia-Ceron, 32, Rogers, and Pamela Rivera, 31, Lowell
Troy Lane Kirkendall, 52, and Stacy Lynn Breaker, 42, both of Gentry
Scotty Allen McCannon, 49, and Kenna Tiana Jones Reese, 47, both of Rogers
Richard Kenneth Meagher, 25, and Anna Marie Fisher, 25, both of Springfield, Mo.
Nestor Alexis Mejia, 27, Joplin, Mo., and Jessica Nicole Gilliland Haynes, 30, Galena, Kan.
Andrew James Miller, 23, and Heaven Leray Butler, 23, both of Decatur
Austyn Tylar Moore, 28, and Katherine Chantelle Baten Linares, 26, both of Siloam Springs
Jason Earl Richardson, 38, Springdale, and Michelle Victoria Mahler, 26, Fayetteville
Matthew Virden Swain Jr, 51, and Lori Ann Barton, 53, both of Gentry
Curtis John Tilghman, 42, and Shania Michelle Marler, 26, both of Pea Ridge
Sept. 30
Kevin Wayne Artmand, 59, and Teresa Dawn Presley, 59, both of Pineville, Mo.
Timothy Shane Blackerby, 38, and Marquita Dawn Rocha, 38, both of Watts, Okla,
Bradley James Colbert, 40, and Natosha Elaine Dudley, 41, both of Claremore, Okla.
Johnathan Colby Couch, 38, and Jennifer Lee Couch, 36, both of Elkins
Christian Diego Espitia, 25, and Lexis Kay Conway, 26, both of Bentonville
Terris Trey Fields, 24, and MaKayla Jean Whorton, 23, both of Kansas, Okla.
Luis Daniel Galarza Santiago, 42, and Esmeregilda Soliz, 31, both of Rogers
Arturo Garcia, 35, and Norma Sanchez-Hurtado, 31, both of Bentonville
Cannon Lawson Gibbs, 27, and Kelsey Lynn Ham, 25, both of Springdale
Jose Eduardo Gonzalez, 29, and Johana Melissa Orellana, 30, both of Rogers
Ryan Ellis Good, 29, and Taylor Jane Oestmann, 26, both of Raytown, Mo.
James Michael Graves Jr, 47, and Holly Marie Lynch, 38, both of Siloam Springs
Elijah Hartman, 27, and Alexandra Mullins, 27, both of Nashville, Tenn.
Juan Carlos Herrera Hernández, 44, and Marcia Denisse Guzman, 41, both of Bentonville
Brent Alan Hines, 35, and Kira Kelly Fell, 39, both of Tahlequah, Okla.
Matthew Tron Hodges, 24, and Regan Nicole Harper, 24, both of Springdale
Brandon Colby Jones, 28, and Beth Ann Huff, 28, both of Rogers AR 28
Lucas Allen Kaiser, 35, and Ashley Marie Mischke, 40, both of Watertown, S.D.
Donald Wayne Keenan II, 53, and Crystal Lynn Carroll, 43, both of Derby, Kan,
Tyler Aaron Kell, 27, and Hope Grace Stephens, 27, both of Gentry
Ashton Conner Leehans, 24, and Olivia Kathryn Chambersm 24, both of Bentonville
James Nicholas Mason, 79, Siloam Springs, and Linda Kay Gill, 73, both of Goodman, Mo.
Michael Anthony Mata, 28, and Casey Alexis Billings, 28, both of Bella Vista
Marty May, 36, Centerton, and Jami De La Cruz, 32, Little Rock
Joshua Christian McCoy, 20, and Jordan Megan Cheyanne Snide Hector, 20, both of Springdale
Blain McLain, 33, and Ashley Dawn Stoddard, 31, both of Tahlequah, Okla.
Ethan Morris Moretz, 30, and Kirsty Jeanette Williamson, 29, both of Los Angeles, Calif.
Jose Gerardo Orihuela Otero, 30, and Kensie Nathalia Mendoza Polanco, 22, both of Rogers
Caleb James Palmer, 24, and Madison Elizabeth Marie Stricker, 24, both of Siloam Springs AR 24
Neil Francis Riley, 31, and Lauren Brooke Self, 31, both of Bentonville
Brian Edmund Shaw, 58, Bella Vista, and Stacy Lynn Harris, 56, Bentonville
Raymond Earl Taylor III, 36, and Kaala Dena House, 35, both of Rogers
Jacob Kevin Telano, 29, West Monroe, La., and Auburn Grace Wallace, 25, Lindale, Texas
Dale Whitney, 55, Evangeline, La., and Christine Mary Janise, 54, Jennings, La.
Ibiyinka Olufemi Alao, 46, and Kaila Lil Buck, 29, Bentonville
Oct. 3
Francisco Antonio Jesus Arismendy Rodriguez, 28, and Brianna Michelle Moore, 24, both of Centerton
Michael John Buikema, 28, and Sydney Elyse Stroud, 28, both of Frisco, Texas
Neil Lloyd Churchill III, 38, Siloam Springs, and Olivia Ellen Tola, 32, Centerton
Darrel Lee Coghlan, 61, and Patricia Ann Easter, 64, both of Garfield
Marco Antonio Dorantes Martinez, 26, and Maribel Valenzuela Hernandez, 39, both of Rogers
Jessy William Evans, 26, and Sabrina Rose Johnson, 24, both of Decatur
Travis James Farnsworth, 46, and Sheri Ann Brogdon, 39, both of Centerton
Matthew Tyler Goodin, 31, and Devon Ann Griesenauer, 31, both of Bentonville 1
Justin Bo Hibbs, 25, and Sarah Ray Ross, 23, both of Centerton
Travis William Lovell, 33, and Hannah Leigh VanHoose, 30, both of Pea Ridge
Jerell Dontaye Pease, 35, and Fantashia Darnisha Henderson, 34, both of Yukon, Okla.
James Scott Ruff, 57, and Melissa Lee Wilson, 42, both of Wagoner, Okla.
Oscar Ruiz Gachuzo, 25, and Jasmin Garcia Martinez, 23, both of Siloam Springs
Calvin Elijah Snyder, 20, Pea Ridge, and Megan Abigail Castaneda, 19, Bentonville
Helena Maria Tucker, 40, and Nona Kay Buehne, 58, both of Bella Vista
David M Wehmeyer, 22, and Hannah G. Pfeifer, 22, both of Fayetteville
Oct. 4
Gregory Heath Bryant, 22, and Paige Elizabeth Fett, 22, both of Springdale
Dante Erik Chapman, 19, and Abigail Nicole Huston, 20, both of Bella Vista
Anthony D. Davis, 25, and Piper Lynn Nelson, 21, both of Centerton
Jacob Jeffery Glasby, 23, and Kendall Ilene Baker, 25, both of Siloam Springs
Reed Allen Hill, 28, and Mimi Amanda Henderson, 27, both of Rogers
Jared Wade Hogshooter, 25, and Breanne Kaheana LeialohaLani Morikawa, 26, both of Siloam Springs
Kristopher Rand Kruger, 42, and Kara Alyssa Smith Wise, 48, both of Rogers
Colton Garrett Padgett, 24, Siloam Springs, and Haley Jenay Burden, 24, Decatur
Marty Wayne Stevens, 54, and Tina Ann Maddox, 53, both of Bella Vista
Oct. 5
Dylan Pruitt Allison, 20, and Azlen Eleny Smith, 20, both of Pineville, Mo.
Ashton Mitchell Alston, 33, and Lydia Terese Ulrich, 28, both of Springdale
Joseph Thomas Birge, 32, and Chelsea Leanne Depner, 30, both of Garfield
Jonathan Emmanual Brown, 26, and Caley Marie Kubicek, 25, both of Bentonville
Colton Ryan Cooper, 27, Magnolia, Texas, and Jaylynn Annette Park, 25, Normangee, Texas
Nicolas Anthony DeCandia, 23, and Kristen Lenae Barnett, 23, both of Siloam Springs
Johnny Enrique Garcia Guajardo, 22, and Abigail Soto, 23, both of Rogers
Emily Gabrielle Mericle, 24, and Elizabeth Danae Hernandez, 22, both of Centerton
McKenzie David Mitchell, 27, and Niki Lynn Barr, 26, both of Bella Vista
Leonardo Rios Mejia, 47, and Esperanza Mejia Abonza, 46, both of Bentonville
Tad M. Shook, 55, and Rosetta Lynn Fletcher, 53, both of Stilwell, Okla.
Jennifer Vanessa Taylor, 32, and Cheyenne Paige Shoup, 24, both of Rogers
Jessica Lynn White, 25, and Erica Ann Bissett Blanco, 25, both of Rogers
Jacob Matthew Williams, 31, and Erin Taylor Clark, 25, both of Fayetteville
Brian Anthony Young, 39, and Velvette Dwan Schatz, 38, both of Bentonville