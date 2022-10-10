Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

Sept. 26

211 Cafe

405 S. Main St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Inside of ice machine has an accumulation of grime.

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager.

International House Of Pancakes

4604 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Tiles lining the wall used as a mop board are away from the wall. Caulk behind waffle irons has peeled and the vent hoods are dusty.

Slim Chicken's Restaurant

1400 S.E. Eagle Way, Bentonville

Critical violations: Employee put on gloves without washing hands.

Noncritical violations: Employees wearing wristwatches.

Sonic

4420 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Cover over duct in front of ice cream machine is missing.

Taste Tea Kitchen

2100 W. Hudson Road, Suite 7, Rogers

Critical violations: Raw eggs being stored above ready to eat produce.

Noncritical violations: Cardboard boxes of food items being stored directly on floor. Steel bowl being used to scoop cooked rice from bulk container in walk-in cooler.

Thai Kitchen

707 S.W. A St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Ware wash machine had a chlorine concentration of 10 ppm during inspection.

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager. Multiple areas in the kitchen have an accumulation of grease and food residue: wall and vent hood by wok/fryers, outside of rice cookers and on the floor around fryers.

The Fresh Market Deli-Bakery

2203 Promenade Blvd., Suite 12100, Rogers

Critical violations: Hand soap dispenser in deli prep room disassembled at time of inspection.

Noncritical violations: None

The Fresh Market Store

2203 Promenade Blvd., Suite 12100, Rogers

Critical violations: Hand soap dispenser in deli prep room was disassembled at time of inspection.

Noncritical violations: None

Sept. 27

Angus Jack

1001 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Ready-to-eat pickles and other toppings are stored below raw ground beef and raw chicken breasts in the upright cooler. 0 ppm quat being dispensed from sanitizer dispenser. Food items (grilled chicken at 64 degrees, bleu cheese at 66 degrees and sliced cheese at 66 degrees) in cold hold unit under grill were above 41 degrees. Two chemical spray bottles in facility were not labeled with what they contain. Wiping cloth stored in sanitizer bucket at 0 ppm quat.

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager. No quat test strips available.

Doe's Eat Place

2806 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager. White freezer in prep area is falling apart at seam and insulation is coming out.

Havana Tropical Grill

203 N. Second St., Rogers

Critical violations: Kitchen handsink is lacking paper towels.

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available. Fish being thawed in metal container resting on counter top. Cardboard boxes of food items being stored directly on the floor of walk-in cooler and freezer. Ice scoop being stored in the ice bin with the handle in contact with ice.

Hiwasse Store

13471 Arkansas 72 West, Hiwasse

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Boxed packages of sugar stored on the floor.

Hunan Chinese Restaurant

509 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Ceiling tile above dishwasher is nonabsorbent and stained from water damage.

Ken's Hiwasse Dairy Freeze

13548 Arkansas 72 East, Hiwasse

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Menu lacks asterisking.

KFC

507 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Two sprayer hoses at the three-compartment sink leaking water. Around a dozen floor tiles near the fryer are missing or broken and water and debris is collecting in missing tile area. There is no light available in the walk-in cooler with sides.

Lavande Nail Bar

1001 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Suite 7, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Quat test strips not located during inspection.

Mirabella's Table

4200 S. 48th St., Suite 10, Rogers

Critical violations: Milk being held at 45 degrees in the bar refrigerator. Bakery items, sauces, salads and prepared lasagnas at grab and go location does not have proper labeling.

Noncritical violations: Ice scoop stored in ice bin with the handle touching ice. No chlorine test strips available at time of inspection for mechanical dishwashing machine.

Smitty's Garage Burgers & Beer

4200 S. 48th St., Rogers

Critical violations: Handwashing sinks in bar area being used for dump sinks. Handwashing sink in the back of the kitchen has no working hot water. In the prep table between grill and fryer, hot dogs being held at 49 degrees and cheese is being held at 48 degrees. In prep table near the serving window guacamole is being held at 47 degrees, mayonnaise is being held at 51 degrees and sliced tomatoes being held at 49 degrees. In the walk-in, butter being held at 43 degrees, cheese and milk being were being held at 44 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Black growth accumulated on inside of ice machine.

Susie Q Malt Shop

614 N. Second St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit is expired.

Sept. 28

Bentonville Thomas Jefferson Elementary School

810 Bella Vista Road, Bentonville

Critical violations: Diced tomatoes in their container date marked 8/31/22 on the top shelf of the walk-in cooler.

Noncritical violations: None

Bonnie Grimes Elementary School

1801 S. 13th St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Floor tile missing by door to the mop room. Vertical facing ceiling tile missing in front of three- compartment sink.

Casey's

1791 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Two cans of chicken broth have dents on the seal and on the retail shelf.

Elmwood Middle School

1600 S. 13th St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Dust buildup on ceiling tiles and light fixtures.

Elmwood Middle School Concession

1600 S. 13th St., Rogers

Critical violations: Jalapenos and pickles on the counter at room temperature of 71 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Ice buildup on the freezer compartment does not allow the fridge door to open and close easily.

Fresh Donuts

2502 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Multiple small flying insects alive by the mop sink.

Noncritical violations: Food residue and grease on base of mixer and around fryers and icing containers.

Harps Deli-Bakery

715 N. Second St., Rogers

Critical violations: Employee handling ready-to-eat olives for deli tray with bare hands. Buildup of residue on the soda fountain dispenser.

Noncritical violations: Employees wearing wristwatches. Buildup of ice on walk-in freezer floor and shelves. Posted permit has expired.

Local Lime

2103 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 1010, Rogers

Critical violations: Handwashing sink in back food prep area blocked by trash, and stir paddle and scrub brush being kept inside sink. No sanitizer detected in mechanical ware washing machine. Vera Cruz sauce being held at 84 degrees in the steam table. Salsa being held at 45 degrees in server prep table and pico de gallo being held at 47 degrees in server prep table. Shredded cheese being held at 46 degrees in left kitchen prep table. Salsas in the server prep table lack date marking.

Noncritical violations: Boxes of mangoes and chorizo being kept on floor of walk-in freezer. Utensil used to scoop sugar being stored in the bin with the handle in contact with sugar. Small plastic bowl being used as a scoop in container of Vera Cruz sauce in the walk-in.

Marco's Pizza

2502 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville

Critical violations: No hand soap at the front of the hand washing sink.

Noncritical violations: Shelves above the three-compartment sink have an accumulation of grease and grime. Shelves above pizza prep area have an accumulation of food crumbs and residue.

McDonald's

3805 U.S. 71, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The time stickers were not correct on the table line items.

White Oak Moark Store

18440 Marshall St., Garfield

Critical violations: A box of raw bacon is stored on top of the containers in the prep table. Gravy at 101 degrees in the hot case.

Noncritical violations: Slicer and prep table had a buildup of food debris. No consumer advisory on the menu. Dead roaches and other insects on the floors in the kitchen and in the storage rooms. Food debris inside refrigerators, inside prep table and counter surfaces. Food debris, dead insects, trash and grease buildup on floors. The flooring is not smooth and lacks coving. The flooring is covered with a sticky black coating and can't be easily swept and mopped.

Sept. 29

Birch Kirksey Middle School

101 W. Price Lane, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Can see daylight beneath the back door of the kitchen. Seal needs to be repaired.

Challalujah Bakery

271 Main St., Centerton

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Containers of shell eggs are stored on the top shelf above ready-to-eat food items. No test strips. Posted permit expired on March 31, 2022.

Duck Donuts

2301 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Suite 1,

Rogers Critical violations: Milk and half and half being held at 47 degrees in low boy. Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: None

Jersey Mike's Subs

2301 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Suite 105, Rogers

Critical violations: Sliced tomatoes stacked above rim of container in cooling prep table with a temperature of 57 degrees. Salsa in prep table being held at 60 degrees and sliced cheese in left prep table next to the grill being held at 46 degrees. Ham in walk-in cooler being held at 47 degrees and cheese being held at 45 degrees. Roast beef in the deli display being held at 50 degrees, and tuna salad being held at 46 degrees. Spray bottle of liquid on the back prep table not labeled with common name of material.

Noncritical violations: No written cleanup procedure for bodily fluid discharge event. Plastic scoop without handle being stored inside sugar container. Permit not posted visible to customers.

La Guadalupana Market

400 S. Eighth St., Suite A, Rogers

Critical violations: No paper towels at butcher hand sink.

Noncritical violations: Ice buildup near the fan in walk-in-freezer. Wall in the kitchen area has accumulations of mold, grease, and food debris.

La Huerta

129 Fowler St., B, Gentry

Critical violations: Cheese dip on top of the oven was temping at 74 degrees. In the wait area hot holding, cheese dip was at 124 degrees and bean dip 124 degrees. Prep table in kitchen had guacamole at 54 degrees, diced tomatoes at 54 degrees, pico de gallo at 53 degrees and sour cream at 53 degrees. Walk-in cooler was holding cooked shredded chicken at 42 degrees and blocks of butter at 43 degrees. Salsa in the wait area being held in container of ice was being held at 44 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Inside of machine has black buildup on plastic ice chute. Food debris on top of dish machine.

Little Martians Learning Center

2306 S.W. D St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Chlorine 25 ppm in three-compartment sink.

Noncritical violations: Food employee's hair is not effectively restrained.

Lucy's Diner

511 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: Kitchen handsink lacking hand soap.

Noncritical violations: None

Popeye's

2325 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: Four dead cockroaches on the floor in kitchen under equipment.

Noncritical violations: Cold hold where chicken is stored is spilling water into area enclosed by door below. Floors under storage shelves, temperature holding units and cooking equipment is coated in flour and food debris.

Rogers New Tech High School

2922 S. First St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Dark residue accumulated on flooring in kitchen. Repeat violation. Black residue buildup on dish machine racks.

Russell D. Jones Elementary School

2926 S. First St., Rogers

Critical violations: No sanitizer detected in dish machine.

Noncritical violations: Light bulb shield missing beneath hood.

Tortilleria La Popular

400 S. Eighth St., Suite F, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No proof of certified food manager on staff available.

Vivace

1100 S.E. 14th St., Suite 6, Bentonville

Critical violations: Employee did not wash hands when entering the kitchen before prepping food. Handwash sink was not accessible at start of inspection. Dirty containers and dishes were in the basin and the water would not turn on. Raw chicken stored above fruits and ready-to-eat food items. 0 ppm sanitizer being dispensed for wiping down food contact surfaces. Lamb at 78 degrees in pan. Thawed fish still in vacuum packaging in the upright cold hold unit. Multiple containers and boxes of food items were stored directly on kitchen floor.

Noncritical violations: Facility had food handler certificate instead of food safety manager certificate. Food residue, crumbs and grease on surfaces throughout kitchen: floor around back storage area, walls and ceiling throughout kitchen, and shelves and equipment.

Sept. 30

Las Palmas

200 W. Poplar St., Rogers

Critical violations: Employee drinking from unapproved beverage container. Employee working main line handled ready-to-eat lettuce and tomatoes with bare hands.

Noncritical violations: Frozen tamales being thawed on the counter top. Ice scoop being stored in ice bin with handle in contact with ice in the main kitchen ice bin.

TXAR House

300 S. First St., Rogers

Critical violations: Bar handsink lacking paper towels.

Noncritical violations: Employees wearing wristwatches. Ice scoop being stored in ice bin with the handle in contact with ice.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Sept. 26 -- First Presbyterian Early Learning Center, 1901 S. 26th St., Rogers; Sushi With Gusto, 2203 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 1210, Rogers

Sept. 27 -- Arkansas Arts Academy K-6 OPAA, 2005 S. 12th St., Rogers; Nola's Pantry, 103 W. Chestnut St., 100, Rogers

Sept. 28 -- Harps Food Store, 715 N. Second St., Rogers

Sept. 29 -- Centerton Gamble Elementary, 1500 Gamble Road, Centerton; China Cafe, 2600 W. Pleasant Crossing Drive, Suite 80, Rogers; Kettle Ventures, 1703 Carolyn St., Bentonville; Onyx Coffee Lab, 101 E. Walnut St., Rogers; Papa Murphy's Pizza, 2301 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Suite 1, Rogers

Sept. 30 -- Crust And Crumb, 825 S. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs; The Rail A Pizza Company, 218 S. First St., Rogers