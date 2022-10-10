Chargers hang on after gamble

CLEVELAND -- Brandon Staley trusted his gut, the analytics and his offense.

He got very lucky.

The Chargers coach defiantly defended his decision not to punt on fourth down with 1:14 remaining after Los Angeles held on for a 30-28 win over Cleveland when Browns rookie kicker Cade York missed a 54-yard field goal with 11 seconds left.

With his team at its own 46 and clinging to its two-point lead, Staley called a timeout. But instead of punting, he had quarterback Justin Herbert attempt a short pass on fourth-and-1 for Mike Williams that fell incomplete.

The ball went back to the Browns, but York's kick sailed right and allowed the Chargers (3-2) to escape with a win Staley tried to give away.

Afterward, Staley was adamant he'd do it again.

"We just wanted to finish the game with the ball," said Staley, who has built a reputation for taking risks. "We wanted to finish the game on our terms and really felt the slant to Mike would be the play call there. We liked it.

"We believe in our process and we believe in our players. We're willing to live with that decision. There was no way I'm taking our offense off the field."

Cleveland had no timeouts and drove to the Chargers 35 to set up a winning shot for York, but the big-legged draft pick from LSU, couldn't convert. He earlier missed a 45-yard attempt.

"Hit it well, my head was still down, thought it was straight, right down the middle, I looked up and it was just outside," York said. "Got to get over it, 24 hours and get over it. It's the first time I've ever missed it twice in a game."

Herbert, who came in leading the NFL in yards passing, finished 22 of 34 for 228 yards, ending his streak of consecutive road games with at least 300 yards at seven.

While Staley's decision is being second-guessed, Herbert had no issues whatsoever with his coach's call.

"It says a lot that he believes in us as a head coach to get the job done," Herbert said. "It didn't go our way, but we're riding that play and we're riding with our guys every time."

Austin Ekeler rushed for a career-high 173 yards and scored twice as Los Angeles, which came in last in the league in rushing, leaned on its ground game to win its second shootout in two seasons with the Browns (2-3).

The Chargers finished with 238 yards rushing, 174 more than their average and showed they can do more than pass.

"It allowed us to control the game and take the crowd out of it," Staley said, "and I think it tired them out a little bit."

The teams combined for 908 total yards, 53 first downs and there were only three punts -- all in the first half.

The most notable defensive play came when Chargers safety Alohi Gilman intercepted Jacoby Brissett's pass in the end zone with 2:44 left, setting up a confusing finish highlighted by Staley's brash decision.

"Our defense won the game for us," Staley said. "I love the way we finished."

Cleveland's Nick Chubb ran for 134 yards and had a 2-yard TD run.

Williams had 10 catches for 134 yards.

Los Angeles kicker Taylor Bertolet kicked a 27-yard field goal -- in his NFL debut -- early in the fourth to put the Chargers ahead 30-28. Bertolet was activated from the practice squad earlier in the week and played when Dustin Hopkins was ruled out with a quadriceps injury.

"It's not easy to come in and do that, but he did a great job," Herbert said. "He came into practice on Thursday and was perfect then, so we had a lot of confidence in him right away."

Ekeler had a 22-yard TD run and caught a 12-yard pass from Herbert.

The Chargers were leading 30-28 when Brissett, who looked as if he could have run for a first down, forced a ball over the middle toward receiver Amari Cooper and was picked off by Gilman.

Cleveland Browns place kicker Cade York (3) watches the ball after attempting a field goal as Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Michael Davis (43) watches during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. York missed the try and the Browns lost 30-28. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)



Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit (22) hits Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)



Cleveland Browns place kicker Cade York (3) tries for a field goal from the hold of Corey Bojorquez as Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) pressures with less than 20 seconds left during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. York missed the attempt and the Browns lost 30-28. (AP Photo/David Richard)



Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley celebrates with the team after the they scored a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)



Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) spikes the ball after running in for a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)



Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) celebrates with tight end David Njoku (85) and guard Joel Bitonio (75) after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)



Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) runs in for a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)



Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) passes as the Los Angeles Chargers defense looks to pressure him during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

