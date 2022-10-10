Cold fronts to bring rain this week, cooler temperatures next week, Arkansas forecasters say

A cold front moving through Arkansas the first half of this week has already brought some rain with it and is expected to bring more, but likely not enough to lift the burn bans that blanket the state, according to the National Weather Service.

“We don’t make that call, of course, but, for it to make a difference, we would need several days of this rain with no dry days in between, or more widespread rainfall. It might cause a day or two of relief, but it likely won’t lift any bans,” said Travis Shelton, a meteorologist with the weather service in North Little Rock.

The weather service is also expecting a second cold front to cross the state next week, starting on Oct. 17, Shelton said.

But the cold fronts being so close together means they won’t cause a lot of rainfall, he said.

The fronts are expected to bring temperatures down, Shelton said.

“Though these temperatures are predicted pretty far out, it is a little bit more reliable than rain forecasts. We expect to see below normal temperatures through the 23rd,” he said.

The meteorologist said highs in northwest parts of the state could be as low as 50 degrees, and central Arkansas could see highs in the 60s.

Northwest Arkansas is predicted to see lows near the 30s next week, which could prompt a frost advisory, Shelton said.

“It’s going to feel like fall next week, or winter, well, Arkansas winter at least,” he said.

The forecasts come amid much of the state experiencing harsh conditions.

A map provided by the Arkansas Division of Agriculture shows that only four counties had not issued a burn ban as of Monday afternoon: Boone, Baxter, Lawrence and Phillips. This screenshot shows the Arkansas Department of Agriculture map of the counties that have set burn bans across the state as of Monday afternoon. (Arkansas Department of Agriculture)



Another map from the division showed all counties were at a high risk for wildfire danger on Monday.

And the U.S. drought monitor showed that most of the state was under varying drought conditions, ranging from “abnormally dry” to being in an “extreme drought,” as of last Thursday.

The harsher conditions fall mostly in western portions of the state and a section of central Arkansas that touches Pulaski, Lonoke, Faulkner, Conway, Perry and White counties, according to the monitor.

“Continued lack of rainfall, persistent dry air and warm temperatures have contributed to worsening drought conditions and increased wildfire dangers,” the weather service in North Little Rock said Monday morning on Twitter.

Also on Monday morning, rainfall began in Polk, Scott and Sebastian counties in western Arkansas. The rain is expected to move through the state into Wednesday, Shelton said.

“Most places will see between a sixteenth of an inch to tenth of an inch today, but some isolated places could see up to a quarter of an inch,” he said.

He said the current cold front should make its way through the state by the end of the day Wednesday, bringing with it the chance for more rain and, in Little Rock, thunderstorms.

“Some places have the potential to see up to an inch of rain,” Shelton said. “Most of the moisture will be in the eastern and southeast parts of the state, so the chances of an inch are higher there.”

Little Rock falls on the edge of that; there is chance a stronger storm could develop there, he said.

Shelton added that many Arkansans had already reached out to him about Monday’s rainfall.

“They were so excited to just see any rain,” the meteorologist said. “I had to throw a radar loop on Twitter just to be excited with them.”

Shelton also said Arkansas is seeing a drier than normal October.

For example, the 30-year average for rainfall in October in Little Rock is 4.47 inches and, for Oct. 10, that average is 1.11 inches.

“Even if, on Wednesday, we got the maximum potential predicted – an inch – we would still be 0.11 under the average we would expect for this month in Little Rock,” he said, “And we see trends like that statewide.”