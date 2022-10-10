Comedian, actor Katt Williams sets February '2023 and Me' show in North Little Rock

Comedian and actor Katt Williams brings his “2023 and Me” tour to North Little Rock, 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, to Simmons Bank Arena.

Tickets — $63-$254 (plus applicable charges; there is a limit of eight tickets per household) — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the box office or Ticketmaster.com.

Williams' most recent Netflix special is “Katt Williams: World War III.” His tour in support of that special brought him to the arena this past February.

Williams made his television debut in 2002 as a guest star on “NYPD Blue”; a later guest role in “Atlanta” earned him an Emmy Award. His films include “Friday After Next” and its sequel; “Father Figures”; “Norbit”; “Scary Movie V”; “Epic Movie”; and “Wild 'n Out.”