‘Completely false,’ Camden mayor says of harassment claims

Camden Mayor Julian Lott has issued a news release responding to claims of sexual harassment made by a former city employee, calling the allegations “completely false.”

"The allegations contained therein are completely false,” Lott said in a news release. “Although I want to vehemently deny these allegations with facts, I am limited in what I can say while the litigation is pending. I look forward to my day in court to fight these baseless allegations and prevail."

In a lawsuit filed by former assistant mayor Amy Perrin, the employee claims that Lott made repeated sexual advances toward her and that when she rebuffed him, he retaliated against her professionally.

The suit names Lott as a defendant, as well as the City of Camden.

In the suit, Perrin alleges violation of the Arkansas Civil Rights Act, "outrageous conduct" by Lott, and wrongful termination. The suit requests damages to be awarded due to Perrin's alleged loss of past and future income, medical bills she sustained as a result of the harassment, extreme emotional distress resulting from the harassment, pain and suffering and "other damages, all in a sum and amount in excess of the minimum amount necessary to confer jurisdiction upon the United States District Court in a diversity of citizenship case."

The release notes that Lott has yet to have been served with the lawsuit and requests that Perrin serve him immediately.

The release also suggests that the lawsuit's timing was politically motivated, noting his ongoing reelection campaign.

"I would be remiss, if I did not draw your attention to the timing of the filing of this lawsuit,” Lott said in the release. “The accuser waited to file this lawsuit until the 40th day leading up to Election Day. She worked for the city for over 2 years after the alleged sexual harassment began. Only after she was terminated did she begin to circulate the false accusations of sexual harassment.”