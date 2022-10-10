Five Arkansas properties — including 1916 steam locomotive — added to National Register

Five Arkansas properties have been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

They include a 1916 steam locomotive in Mississippi County and two Standard Oil buildings.

According to the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program, the newly listed properties are:

• Jonesboro, Lake City and Eastern Railroad steam locomotive #34 and "associated rolling stock" at Victoria in Mississippi County. According to the National Register nomination form, this is an example of a 2-6-0 Mogul type steam locomotive built by Baldwin Locomotive Works in Philadelphia in 1916.

The nomination included tank car, boxcar and caboose. The railroad cars have been at Victoria since about 1960.

• Standard Oil Company oil station garage building in Paragould. Built around 1925, this is a good example of a prefabricated building built by Truscon Steel Co. of Youngstown, Ohio, according to the National Register nomination.

"The square-plan building rests on a continuous cast-concrete foundation and features walls and roof constructed of prefabricated steel panels," according to the nomination.

A Truscon pumphouse at the site has been removed, and a corrugated metal roof has been installed over the garage's original Truscon steel-panel roof, but the original roof panels are intact and "could easily be exposed in the future," according to the nomination.

• Standard Oil Company oil station pumphouse in Camden. Built around 1924, also by Truscon Steel Co., this pumphouse has survived. It's also a prefabricated steel-panel building that rests on a continuous cast-concrete foundation, but this one is rectangular in shape. This one retains its original Truscon steel-panel roof.

"The original Standard Oil Company oil warehouse, although highly altered and added onto, is located to the north of the building, although the garage and filling station noted on the 1930 Sanborn map for the facility have been removed," according to the National Register nomination.

• Leslie and Anamiece Carmichael house in Searcy. Designed by Fayetteville architect E. Keith McPheeters and completed in 1966, the design of the house echoes the design philosophy of architect Frank Lloyd Wright and his writings on organic architecture, according to the nomination. It's one of a "remarkably small number" of modernist residences in the Searcy area.

The single-story building "features walls primarily composed of glass along the southern side, and large sections of glass broken by small sections of vertical wood siding atop brick skirting along the north side," according to the nomination. The west end is mostly brick and a carport composes the east side.

• Department of Labor Employment Security Division Office in Searcy. This is a single-story, steel-frame and concrete block structure that is clad in orange brick. It was built in 1959 but received a substantial addition in 1971, according to the nomination form.

The building is an "interesting and modern example of modern architecture that was inspired by the work of famed architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe," according to the nomination. "It was originally designed by the architect Price Roark ... with a later addition that mimicked the original by architect Robert Wanslow."

"It stands as the only known building in the Searcy area to demonstrate this particular vein of modernist architecture, as well as being one of a very small number of modernist structures in the town," according to the nomination.