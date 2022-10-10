Five killed, five injured in crashes on state roads

Five people were killed and five more injured in wrecks on Arkansas roads this weekend, according to preliminary fatality reports from the Arkansas State Police.

Garon Dupree, 20, of Texas was traveling east on Arkansas 160 on Sunday in Miller County when his 2000 Chevrolet Silverado left the roadway and struck a building about 2:15 a.m., according to a report.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The report said the weather was clear and the roads were dry at the time of the crash.

George Peden, 69, of Texarkana was traveling in a 2011 Dodge Caravan north on Arkansas 237 around 2:20 p.m. Saturday in Miller County, according to a report from state police.

Nathaniel Strooper, 46, also of Texarkana, was driving a 2008 Dodge Dakota on Arkansas 82 when his vehicle collided with Peden at the intersection of the highways.

The report said Peden's passenger was injured in the crash as well as Strooper's.

Peden was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Troopers said in the report that the weather was clear and the roads were dry.

Billy Murrary, 92, of Rogers was killed after a vehicle hit him while he was crossing a roadway around 1:50 p.m. Saturday in Benton County, according to a report.

Murrary was headed west in an electric wheelchair on South Pinnacle Hills Parkway when a 2014 Honda Accord heading south on the roadway collided with Murrary. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died of his injuries, the report indicates.

The weather and road were clear, according to the report.

Mark Gibson, 67, of Van Buren died in a head-on collision on Arkansas 59 near Van Buren a few minutes after 3:45 p.m. Friday when his 2013 Chevrolet Silverado was struck by a 2002 Dodge 3500 that veered into the opposing lane of traffic, according to a report.

The driver of the Dodge, 42-year-old Michael Hale of Canehill, was also injured in the wreck. He was taken to a Fort Smith hospital for treatment.

Kathy O'Briant, 63, of Monticello died shortly before 4:15 p.m. Friday when the 2006 Ford she was a passenger in failed to stop before crossing Arkansas 530 on Arkansas 114 in Lincoln County and was struck by a 2004 Chevrolet, according to a report.

Both vehicles were forced off the road by the impact of the crash, and the Ford O'Briant was in rolled over once as it slid.

The driver of the Ford, 66-year-old Charlotte Roberson of Dumas and another passenger, 28-year-old William Roberson, also of Dumas, were injured in the wreck. They were taken to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock for treatment.