Grounded C-130H planes brings training to a standstill for Arkansas Air National Guard

The grounding of most of the C-130 Hercules cargo plane fleet by the United States Air Force is causing training readjustments at the Arkansas Air National Guard's 189th Airlift Wing at Little Rock Air Force Base, according to officials.

Most of the Air Force's C-130H fleet was grounded when Air Mobility Command was alerted of a persistent leak on a C-130H propeller, according to information provided by the 189th Airlift Wing. Technicians noted a crack in the propeller barrel assembly when investigating the cause of the leak.

In Little Rock, this caused the grounding of all 13 of the 189th Airlift Wing's C-130 Hercules planes, Col. Dean Martin said in an emailed statement Thursday.

"These aircraft are generated to provide aircrew training across four crew positions in tactical formation or instrument/proficiency flying operations," Martin said. "Flightline training for the C-130H Formal Training Unit will cease until we have flyable aircraft."

He said the Air Force is reviewing multiple options to get the planes flying again quickly.

"The plan includes assessing the number of good barrels available in supply, increasing propeller production, and accelerating NP2000 propeller production and installation," Martin said.

Martin said the 189th is working with the Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve Command to "maximize the use of unaffected C-130H aircraft to continue aircrew formal school training along with meeting the operational needs of the Combatant Commanders."

Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall approved the Arkansas Air National Guard's 189th Airlift Wing as the location for the Guard's C-130J formal training program earlier this year, according to previous reporting by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

The base is in the process of replacing four of its C-130Hs with the C-130Js. Martin said the first two C-130Js are expected in late fiscal year 2024.

According to an Air Force data sheet on the C-130 models, the C-130J, with its six-bladed propellers, is faster than the C-130H, can haul more weight and can travel farther.

The 189th website states it is, "An active duty airlift wing aligned with Air Mobility Command, (and) is the center of legacy training in the Air National Guard, and throughout the world, training C-130H pilots, navigators, flight engineers and loadmasters."

"The wing is the quick response force when called to action by the Governor for state active duty. The wing's Rapid Augmentation Team is comprised of Guardsmen who respond to aid the state of Arkansas and other locations around the Nation as needed," according to the website.

C-130 planes are stationed at Air National Guard locations in 15 states (including Arkansas) and Puerto Rico.