Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Public Notices Core Values Sports Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings after seven weeks

by Rex Nelson | Today at 2:53 p.m.
Cabot quarterback Abe Owen (center) scores a touchdown Friday at Panther Stadium in Cabot. More photos at arkansasonline.com/108cabotfb (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Justin Cunningham)

There was one major change last week in the high school football rankings.

Cabot defeated No. 2 Conway by a score of 35-20 and moved up from No. 5 overall to Conway’s previous No. 2 spot.

The top teams in each of the seven classifications remained the same.

Here are the updated rankings with just four weeks remaining in the regular season.

OVERALL

  1. Bryant
  2. Cabot
  3. Pulaski Academy
  4. Bentonville
  5. Conway
  6. Lake Hamilton
  7. Greenwood
  8. Little Rock Catholic
  9. Joe T. Robinson
  10. Arkadelphia


CLASS 7A

  1. Bryant
  2. Cabot
  3. Bentonville
  4. Conway
  5. Fayetteville


CLASS 6A

  1. Pulaski Academy
  2. Lake Hamilton
  3. Greenwood
  4. Little Rock Catholic
  5. Benton


CLASS 5A

  1. Joe T. Robinson
  2. Shiloh Christian
  3. Little Rock Mills
  4. Little Rock Parkview
  5. Camden Fairview


CLASS 4A

  1. Arkadelphia
  2. Malvern
  3. Warren
  4. Harding Academy
  5. Star City


CLASS 3A

  1. Prescott
  2. Rison
  3. Charleston
  4. Booneville
  5. Melbourne


CLASS 2A

  1. Hazen
  2. Carlisle
  3. Bigelow
  4. Mount Ida
  5. East Poinsett County


ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT