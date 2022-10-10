HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings after seven weeks

There was one major change last week in the high school football rankings.
Cabot defeated No. 2 Conway by a score of 35-20 and moved up from No. 5 overall to Conway’s previous No. 2 spot.
The top teams in each of the seven classifications remained the same.
Here are the updated rankings with just four weeks remaining in the regular season.
OVERALL
- Bryant
- Cabot
- Pulaski Academy
- Bentonville
- Conway
- Lake Hamilton
- Greenwood
- Little Rock Catholic
- Joe T. Robinson
- Arkadelphia
CLASS 7A
- Bryant
- Cabot
- Bentonville
- Conway
- Fayetteville
CLASS 6A
- Pulaski Academy
- Lake Hamilton
- Greenwood
- Little Rock Catholic
- Benton
CLASS 5A
- Joe T. Robinson
- Shiloh Christian
- Little Rock Mills
- Little Rock Parkview
- Camden Fairview
CLASS 4A
- Arkadelphia
- Malvern
- Warren
- Harding Academy
- Star City
CLASS 3A
- Prescott
- Rison
- Charleston
- Booneville
- Melbourne
CLASS 2A
- Hazen
- Carlisle
- Bigelow
- Mount Ida
- East Poinsett County