HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings after seven weeks

There was one major change last week in the high school football rankings.

Cabot defeated No. 2 Conway by a score of 35-20 and moved up from No. 5 overall to Conway’s previous No. 2 spot.

The top teams in each of the seven classifications remained the same.

Here are the updated rankings with just four weeks remaining in the regular season.

OVERALL

Bryant Cabot Pulaski Academy Bentonville Conway Lake Hamilton Greenwood Little Rock Catholic Joe T. Robinson Arkadelphia





CLASS 7A

Bryant Cabot Bentonville Conway Fayetteville





CLASS 6A

Pulaski Academy Lake Hamilton Greenwood Little Rock Catholic Benton





CLASS 5A

Joe T. Robinson Shiloh Christian Little Rock Mills Little Rock Parkview Camden Fairview





CLASS 4A

Arkadelphia Malvern Warren Harding Academy Star City





CLASS 3A

Prescott Rison Charleston Booneville Melbourne





CLASS 2A

Hazen Carlisle Bigelow Mount Ida East Poinsett County



