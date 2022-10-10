Hogs find 4th downs agonizing

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks' 40-17 road loss at No. 23 Mississippi State can be encapsulated by fourth-down plays and by opportunities lost.

The University of Arkansas went 0 for 3 on fourth-down plays, including deflating stops inside the Mississippi State 10-yard line early in both halves.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs were 3 of 5 on fourth-down tries, with the first two conversions coming on drives that resulted in touchdowns to help Mississippi State build a one-touchdown lead into a 21-0 advantage early in the second quarter.

The Razorbacks, trying to get their quarterback situation settled and scouring for ways to keep the Bulldogs' offense off the field, played catch-up the rest of the way.

Coach Sam Pittman said lightning backside penetrations proved costly at various times in the game, including some of the Razorbacks' fourth-down plays.

Trailing 14-0, the Razorbacks didn't convert a third and 1 from the Mississippi State 8 on Cade Fortin's play-action throw toward Jadon Haselwood on the right side of the end zone just after Malik Hornsby left the game to be evaluated by the training staff.

"We did a little roll off that little backdoor run that has worked for us," Pittman said. "It was a close call out there. I thought Haselwood was going to get open in there, and we didn't connect.

"The next one I thought we should've gotten, we just didn't. We had them covered up pretty good, we didn't get the push and we didn't ram it in there like fourth and 1 would be."

On the next play, Raheim Sanders tried the left side, but linebackers Tyrus Wheat and Jalen Green got penetration and stopped him for no gain.

The Razorbacks had a chance to pull within 27-17 early in the third quarter after Haselwood's 44-yard catch and run and Sanders' 8-yard carry set up first and goal from the 2.

Sanders got 1 yard up the middle on first down, then Dominique Johnson was stopped in his tracks for no gain on his only carry. Hornsby threw wide under pressure for Matt Landers on third down, then Jackie Matthews and Randy Charlton combined to keep Rashod Dubinion out on a run over the left side.

"I thought it was good," Mississippi State Coach Mike Leach said. "We were tough on fourth down. It was key to be tough. And it was also key to be ahead. In some cases, they had to go for it on fourth down when maybe they didn't want to."

Plays OK

Sam Pittman said he was on board with the four goal-to-go calls from the Mississippi State 2-yard line and closer early in the second half with Arkansas trailing 27-10, particularly the fourth-down run by Rashod Dubinion.

"I don't know a man or woman in here that would not go for it on fourth and 1 down three scores on the 1-yard line," Pittman said. "Obviously I was wrong and it didn't work out. It could've got us within two scores. But I like the play call."

The Razorbacks brought Dubinion, who had been split right, into motion into the backfield just prior to the snap, then Malik Hornsby gave it to him behind the left side.

"I was in there on the play call," Pittman said. "I thought we could run it in there. A guy comes off the edge on us and got us. ... I wish they had worked. But I'm on the headsets with the call being made and I can veto, and I didn't."

Red-zone trouble

Arkansas converted on just 1 of 3 red-zone trips while Mississippi State went 4 for 4, all touchdowns, in the same scenario to improve to 20 of 21 on the season. That ranks the Bulldogs 12th in the FBS with 95.2% scoring inside the opponent 20-yard line.

Arkansas has had its struggles inside the 20, with the two failures on Saturday added to a pair against Texas A&M that loomed large in the Razorbacks' 23-21 loss in Arlington, Texas.

Arkansas has scored on 19 of 26 trips to the red zone, a conversion rate of 73.1% that is tied for 116th in the country.

Double flags

Arkansas nearly doubled the Bulldogs in penalty yards. The Razorbacks were penalized 10 times for 84 yards, while Mississippi State had 4 flags for 45 yards.

Arkansas drew three defensive calls on one series early in the fourth quarter, giving the Bulldogs 32 free yards on a 75-yard series that grew their lead to 40-17.

Landon Jackson was flagged for a personal foul for illegal hands to the face and a would-be incomplete pass. Then Malik Chavis and Latavious Brini were called for pass interference as Mississippi State reached scoring territory. Jo'quavious Marks capped the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run.

Arkansas ranks 96th in the country with 64.7 penalty yards per game and 90th with 7.0 penalties per game.

Opening scores

Arkansas did not score on its opening drive for the fifth time in six games. The Razorbacks put together a 13-play, 63-yard drive to score on Raheim Sanders' 1-yard run in Week 2 against South Carolina.

Since then, Arkansas went three and out against Missouri State, four and out after Jadon Haselwood's 10-yard catch from KJ Jefferson against Texas A&M, notched two first downs and drove 28 yards to its 29 against Alabama, then had one first down before punting at Mississippi State.

On the flip side, Mississippi State scored a touchdown with the opening drive of the game, giving the Bulldogs a score on their first possession in five of six games.

First quarter

Mississippi State has dominated in the first quarters this season.

After leading Arkansas 14-0 after one quarter on Saturday, the Bulldogs lead opponents 66-7 in first-quarter scoring.

The Razorbacks entered the game with a 28-24 first-quarter scoring lead, and they now trail 38-28 in that category.

Poll position

Mississippi State jumped seven spots in The Associated Press Top 25 to No. 16, tying UCLA for the largest move this week.

BYU, which had been No. 16 last week, fell out after a 28-20 loss to unranked Notre Dame in Las Vegas. That means the Razorbacks' streak of playing ranked teams, either on the FBS or FCS levels, will end at four games. Arkansas plays the Cougars, an FBS independent, who will join the Big 12 in the summer of 2023 along with Cincinnati and Houston, on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Central in Provo, Utah.

Arkansas has played five teams that were ranked at the time of the game this season and the Hogs are 2-3 in those games.

Forbes' pick

Mississippi State cornerback Emmanual Forbes grabbed his 12th career interception in the fourth quarter.

Arkansas quarterback Malik Hornsby rolled left from the Bulldogs' 37 and saw Warren Thompson a step or two behind Forbes in the end zone.

Hornsby, starting to get pressure, did not put quite enough air under the ball and Forbes jumped high to make the interception.

"He's explosive, really quick first step, which I think is key," Mississippi State Coach Mike Leach said of Forbes. "He's a longer target than you think. He's got more range to him than you think.

"If you do a highlight film with some of them that he's caught even through practice, some are quite remarkable catches. He can catch balls that other people can't catch, especially at that position."

Players of the week

Offense

QB Malik Hornsby

The junior from Missouri City, Texas, ran 8 times for 114 yards and completed 8 of 17 passes for 234 yards, both career highs, and accounted for a touchdown among his 347 all-purpose yards.

Defense

LB Bumper Pool

The senior from Lucas, Texas, racked up 14 tackles, including 12 in the first half, and 3 solo stops. Pool reached 409 tackles for his career, eclipsing Tony Bua's school-record mark of 408.