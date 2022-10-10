Happy birthday: Your cosmic birthday boon is a clear sense of what you need and the powerful vibrations to draw it in. You're able to get completely honest with yourself and figure out what's holding you back and what's helping you live your best life. More highlights: an excellent trade, a financial win and a level-up in matters of the heart.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Once again, the fastest way to get where you want to go will be the slow way. It's really no coincidence that it keeps happening like this. The truth of the matter is, rushing around helps no one.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Some things get better with use. Jeans become more comfortable with wear; the fit improves. Shoes that have been kicked around soften in all the right places, and hearts are the same.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): This is one chapter of your story. It's not the start or the finish; it's not the main meat of the action; it's just a connecting bit. Think of these days as setup and necessary exposition.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Whether a thing is a distraction or part of the main action has little to do with the nature of the thing itself and everything to do with your purpose. When you're aligned well, it's easy to tell what fits and what's superfluous.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): When you say "no worries," you're directing the other person not to worry, not giving a true accounting of your own thought process, which may contain as many or as few worries as you feel like taking on -- your business entirely.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You can't find out who someone is in an hour, a day or even a lifetime. Take your time with relationships, with gentle invitations through which you'll get to know a person in a variety of situations over a long period of time.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You're moving the pieces around, trying to find the fit, sometimes getting a match and a click and sometimes not. Either way, the puzzle is coming together. The only time it's not is when you're not working on it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): When someone consistently does something that rubs you the wrong way but you don't say anything about it because you fear being seen as petty or weak, take this as a sign pointing to where you need to erect a boundary.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Someone may think you've changed, and that's because they're observant. You've been working on a change, and now that it's well underway, you're likely to get a reaction from those who will need to adjust.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Be patient as you push forward through the many tones of this day. You'll experience moments of boredom, irritation, interest, excitement and more. You will move yourself great distances, one mile at a time.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Maybe you know how you feel love, but you don't and can never really know how another person feels love. You'll be attentive, trying to read the signals that help you stay connected.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): One reason to set a boundary with a person is because it helps you keep your bearings on the situation. Another reason to set a boundary is because it reveals the character and/or maturity level of the other person.

MERCURY IN LIBRA

Mercury crosses to Libra, where the messenger's favorite vehicle of communication is design, the art form with the potential to solve problems. Good design involves beautiful functionality and functional beauty. In the weeks to come, innovate and celebrate that which imbues objects, performances and experiences with significance.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

The film director Ed Wood Jr. made an unforgettable mark on the film industry even though the critics largely regarded his films as models of terrible filmmaking. Libra's joyous artistic spirit was alive in his main creative aim: to make people happy, regardless of the resources or talent available to him to do so. So effective were his efforts that he's revered in a religion, The Church of Ed Wood.