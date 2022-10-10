• Luis Almagro, head of the Washington-based peace and democracy-building Organization of American States, said he is "not going to interfere in any part" of an internal ethics probe into claims he was in a relationship with a former female adviser 20 years his junior.

• Wayne Hsiung, 41, was one of two animal welfare activists acquitted of felony burglary and theft of two piglets stolen from a Beaver County, Utah, farm that produces swine for Smithfield Foods -- the world's largest pork producer.

• Gavin Newsom, Democratic governor of California, where gas prices average more than $6 per gallon, announced that he will call a special session of the state Legislature to pass a new tax on oil company profits to punish them for what he called "rank price gouging."

• Matthew Kelly, undersheriff and spokesman for the Miami County, Kan., sheriff's office, said in a news release that deputies arrested a man for stabbing his brother in the leg during an argument over a sandwich.

• Sheila Sanders, owner of Lil' Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in Hamilton, Miss., said she fired four employees for scaring children by wearing a Halloween mask and yelling at them in a viral video that state regulators are investigating.

• Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., told the audience at a Nevada political rally featuring former President Donald Trump that Democrats "want reparations [for the descendants of enslaved people] because they think the people that do the crime are owed that."

• Douglas Wilson, president of aviation consulting firm FBO Partners, said the sudden failure of a component in an Otter seaplane's tail can cause it to go nose-down, similar to how witnesses recall a fatal crash in the Puget Sound that killed 10 people.

• Paulo Pinho claimed in a lawsuit that members of a Jewish civilian patrol unit in the Brooklyn borough of New York City severely beat him and his wife when the couple asked why they weren't wearing face masks to shield them from covid-19 and told police they provoked the encounter with antisemitic remarks.

• Jill Biden, community college educator and first lady of the United States, will visit military members and their families during visits to Fort Benning and the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence in Georgia, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.