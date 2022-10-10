Incumbent Patterson faces challenge from Masters in Bentonville council race





BENTONVILLE -- Incumbent Aubrey Patterson and Tyler Masters will vie for the City Council Ward 3, Position 1 seat.

Early voting starts Oct. 24. Election Day is Nov. 8.

Rapid growth over the next five years is the city's greatest challenge, Patterson said. The city is working on 22 street projects, 23 drainage projects, a library expansion, three major public safety projects and multiple new parks and park renovations, she said.

"As we embrace positive changes and development in Bentonville, I want to be an advocate for responsible growth and protect the history, culture and conservative values of Bentonville," Patterson said.

An influx of families moving to Bentonville has created a severe housing shortage and housing prices have increased at an unprecedented rate, Patterson said.

The City Council established the Housing Affordability Workgroup to review housing needs, availability and affordability in the city. The council will evaluate all possible solutions for reducing barriers and creating incentives. Some options include waivers and zoning changes, she said.

Patterson said she is running for reelection because she is proud of the impact she has had while serving on the council and wants to ensure Bentonville continues to be an amazing place to live.

"I have worked to make sure our emergency workers have the resources they need to keep our city safe," she said. "I have been a voice for residents who need help navigating city government. I have exercised careful management of taxpayer dollars, and I have encouraged smart investments in future roads and infrastructure.

"I believe I am the best person to serve in this position because experience matters when you are electing someone to help lead a growing city."

Masters said Bentonville's growth shows no signs of slowing. There are needs for housing, services and infrastructure that continue to go unmet. The number of housing units has not kept pace with demand, which drives up prices. This is a major issue for the council to confront, he said.

The council needs to develop and continually review a plan for the anticipated population growth with traffic studies, expansion of water treatment infrastructure, construction, zoning and permitting of housing development, public-transportation plans and funding, conservation of greenspaces and the expansion of public services such as education, law enforcement and emergency services, he said.

The City Council has a role in the affordable housing situation in Bentonville because the council approves the members of the Planning Commission appointed by the mayor, Masters said. The City Council's priorities for housing "set the tone" for developments within the city, he said.

Masters is running because Bentonville deserves a progressive voice on the council who is focused on planning for the future.

"From continuing community-focused initiatives like the Multi-Cultural Festival to pushing for more strategic zoning and expansion plans, I want to see Bentonville avoid becoming a city of the haves and the have-nots," he said. "Equitable housing and job creation is the key to the continued growth and prosperity of Bentonville. With my corporate and nonprofit leadership experience, I have a unique perspective that makes me the right choice for City Council."

Council members are elected at-large in the city, but represent wards. There are two members from each ward for a total of eight council members. Members must live in the ward they represent. Council members receive $808 per month.

Visit https://bit.ly/3Ek3RCJ to view council ward boundaries.

Tyler Masters Candidate Bentonville City Council Ward 3, Position 1



Bentonville City Council, Ward 3, Position 1

Aubrey Patterson

Age: 43

Residency: Bentonville Ward 3 for over 20 years

Occupation: Teacher at Bentonville High School

Education: Master’s degree in teaching, bachelor’s degree in political science, both from the University of Central Arkansas in Conway

Political experience: Bentonville City Council since 2018. Unsuccessful candidate in May 2022 Republican primary for state House District 13.

Tyler Masters

Age: 33

Residency: Bentonville Ward 3 for three years

Occupation: Manager, people operations at Stratice, LLC in Bentonville

Education: Master’s degree in human resource management from Southern New Hampshire University; bachelor’s degree in history from Missouri Southern State University in Joplin, Mo.

Political experience: None



