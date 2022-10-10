Jackie Harris to speak at event

In the 1990s, Jackie Harris was known for his skills as a tight end on the football field, first playing for the University of Louisiana Monroe, then for the NFL's Green Bay Packers, later the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans, and ending his career with the Dallas Cowboys as its starting tight end.

After a 12-year NFL career, the Pine Bluff native hung up the uniform in the early 2000s, returned home and became a lawyer.

In 2021, he ran for circuit judge in the 11th West Judicial District of Arkansas, 4th Division, Sub District 11w.1 and won.

At 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21, Circuit Judge-elect Harris will be the keynote speaker at the Pine Bluff Branch of the NAACP's 30th Dove Freedom Fund Banquet, the first in-person gala since before the pandemic. The banquet will be held at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

Harris, now 54, said his address will not be a total departure from the event's theme: This is power.

"By sharing our own personal stories, we can inspire others, help others to be successful and to achieve more," he said. "Sharing allows us to build an underlying, shared foundation and continue the progress we've made throughout the community."

Harris earned a law degree from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock in 2008 and went into private practice at McKissic & Associates PLLC, focusing on administrative and family matters.

Also, he served as Jefferson County's attorney and as Gould's city attorney.

NOT SINCE COVID

For the time since 2019 and covid-19, the NAACP is hosting a live major gathering.

Tickets are $40 per person or $400 for a table, but the deadline to purchase either is Tuesday. Although there may be an extra ticket or two for sale after that date, the committee can't guarantee it, said the event's co-chair Sharon Sergeant. She and Marikka Bender are co-chairs.

"This is power" is a fitting theme after the pandemic required people to isolate and stay home, Sergeant said.

The evening's takeaway, she said, is, "We are all created equal and together, we can move mountains. We need to come back stronger and get involved."

The virus "totally changed how we lived our lives, made it harder to accomplish our goals and it exposed some areas of need in the community that require our attention."

The dinner gives guests a chance to reconnect and forge new bonds -- to get things done, she said.

On a lighter note, Sergeant added the evening attire is semi-formal, and asked, "How often do you have the opportunity to dress up?"

Sweet Shirley Ann's Catering, owned by Shirley Warrior, is preparing the meal and desserts for the event, and Sergeant said, "You won't be disappointed."

Sergeant said, "We haven't held an in-person NAACP banquet since 2019, and because of this, we're expecting a bigger crowd."

For details about the NAACP's 30th Dove Freedom Fund Banquet or to purchase tickets, contact Sharon Sergeant at (870) 718-4164 or Marikka Bender at (256) 513-1667.