Lady Lions suffer loss in soccer

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff women's soccer team lost 0-3 to Alabama State on Sunday afternoon in Montgomery.

The Lady Lions are now 8-8-1, 3-2-1 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

The Alabama State Hornets are 4-5-3, 2-0-2.

The Lady Lions attempted 12 shots compared with the Hornets' nine.

The Lady Lions also had four saves, four corner kicks and no fouls. The Hornets had three saves, two corner kicks and no fouls.

With 33:27 played in the first half, Alabama State's Elli Higashi scored a goal.

Another Hornet goal came at 79 minutes into the match.

The third and final goal by the Hornets came at the 82:48 mark.

The Lady Lions play at home against Alcorn State Friday at 4 p.m.