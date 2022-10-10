Doesn't make sense

It appears the Biden administration has removed fossil fuels from its dictionary. It seems these people are hell-bent on getting oil from anyone, on bended knee. We all know we have a few hundred thousand gas-guzzlers on the highways, and we must have oil for airplanes and ships. Google names as many as 6,000 byproducts from a barrel of oil. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 allocates $110 billion for building and repairing roads. The recent Inflation Reduction Act provides hundreds of billions of dollars for renewable energy with the ultimate goal of eliminating fossil fuels altogether.

But the great thinkers in the Biden administration have overlooked one important element. More than 90 percent of the roads in the United States are paved with asphalt, which is a byproduct of oil refining. If we eliminate fossil fuels, how are we going to pave and repair our highways? Who in God's name is making these decisions?

RUSS BAILEY

Little Rock

Has not sold herself

Judy Sipes Smith's letter in support of Sarah Sanders for governor is certainly compelling ... not.

I can't figure out what Sarah Sanders stands for, as her commercials seem to mention only Joe Biden. She hasn't sold herself, only sold against some imagined competition. She never mentions her competitors, Chris Jones, or anyone else who appears to have much better résumés than being the mouthpiece for the liar-in-chief. Not surprising that she doesn't want to participate in a debate with the real competition.

Probably no matter. As a born and bred Arkansan I expect that we will shoot ourselves in the foot once again in pursuit of a display of ignorance. Learning difficulty on full display.

CHRIS BAKER

Little Rock

Serve all Arkansans

What in the world is keeping Ms. Sanders from participating in the governor debates? Has she elevated herself such that she cannot bother to give all Arkansans just a half-hour of her time? These debates are the only opportunity most Arkansans will have to see her outside her numerous commercials and fundraisers. It's disheartening and disrespectful.

I applaud Dr. Jones and Mr. Harrington for making the effort ... and am reminded that we have two candidates who actually participate in the lives of all Arkansans, not just those funding their campaigns.

RHONDA PATTON

Roland