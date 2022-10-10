Little Rock mayor’s former chief of staff Charles Blake received $24,500 payout upon leaving city job

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr.'s former chief of staff Charles Blake received a payout of approximately $24,500 upon his resignation from his city job earlier this year, according to city records.

The sum encompassed Blake's unused paid leave as well as hazard leave that the city granted to essential employees as a result of the covid-19 pandemic.

Before he joined the mayor's office in May 2019, a few months into Scott's first term, Blake was the top Democrat in the Arkansas House of Representatives, representing a Little Rock-area district.

He also served as the campaign manager during Scott's 2018 run for mayor.

Blake resigned from his city job effective Jan. 31. In April, the public-affairs firm Think Rubix announced Blake had joined the firm as vice principal.

Blake's total payout was $24,534.31 at the end of his employment.

His payout for accrued leave time amounted to $21,925.47, the equivalent of 470.64 hours, according to records obtained under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act.

His bonus payout associated with the hazard leave the city gave to essential employees during the covid-19 pandemic was $2,608.84, the equivalent of 56 hours, records show, indicating that Blake used 24 of his 80 hours of hazard leave prior to his departure.

In 2020, the city informed employees that full-time essential personnel would get two weeks of paid leave as a form of hazard leave, to be made available sometime in the future when the mayor ended an emergency declaration.

A year later, in April 2021, Scott informed employees that they could begin using their hazard leave, according to city records provided in response to a Freedom of Information Act request.

Blake, 39, did not respond directly to questions via email regarding his payout.

Angela Rachels, a public relations official with Ghidotti Communications who represents Think Rubix, wrote, "For all questions regarding the city of Little Rock's policies on annual PTO payouts and end of employment PTO payouts, we are going to refer you to the city of Little Rock."

When he was hired for the at-will position of chief of staff, Blake's annual pay was set at $95,000. He was also granted a $400 monthly car allowance, according to personnel documents obtained last year.

In February 2019, shortly after Scott took office, members of the Little Rock Board of Directors adopted a compromise resolution to pay former Mayor Mark Stodola $160,000 for unused paid time off.

With roughly 2,282 hours of vacation and 212 hours of sick leave remaining when he left office, Stodola would have received approximately $192,000 if compensated based on his hourly rate, the resolution said.

Instead, his remaining sick leave was donated to the city's catastrophic leave bank to be used by personnel seeking additional leave.

Stodola disputed the sick-leave calculation and said he should have received roughly $194,000 in total compensation, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported at the time.

City board members approved the measure in a 7-2 vote, with one member absent.

When asked about Blake's payout, Scott's spokesman Aaron Sadler wrote in an email Friday that "these types of payouts are typical and it's a long-standing practice."

Sadler said he could not provide the names of other former city employees who received comparable amounts without the individuals being notified.

Nevertheless, he referred to three unnamed former employees who received payouts of $32,327.52 (435.32 total hours of leave), $32,013.03 (731.75 total hours of leave) and $71,677.70 (1,093.77 hours of leave).

The mayor's spokesman also cited Stodola's $160,000 payout.

"Further," Sadler wrote, "in the month of June alone, there were three payouts of more than $30,000 each to individuals who were in other departments outside the Office of Executive Administration. Leave accruals and the maximum allowed carryover of accrued PTO varies by employee classification, union group, and length of service."

When he resigned as chief of staff, Blake was replaced by Kendra Pruitt, previously a senior adviser to the mayor.

Shortly after Think Rubix announced the firm had hired Blake, Little Rock on April 14 revealed that the firm had been selected to produce a new festival called LITFest.

The bash was eventually scheduled for Oct. 7-9 but fell apart abruptly last week, just a couple of days before it was supposed to occur.

On Oct. 3, City Manager Bruce Moore terminated the LITFest contract for up to $45,000 with Think Rubix amid new legal concerns from the city attorney about the financial arrangement with the firm.

One day later, Scott acknowledged LITFest was canceled.

"Throughout this process, both Think Rubix and the City have acted legally and within the normal bounds of contracting and procurement," Scott said a statement at the time. "Think Rubix is a reputable company with a strong background in event planning and management, and, despite heavy scrutiny, it had been implementing plans for LITFest on behalf of the City since the contract took effect June 9."

The firm has offices in Birmingham, Little Rock, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., according to its website.

Like Blake, Think Rubix Managing Principal Tristan Wilkerson is a Little Rock Central High School graduate. Wilkerson lives in Washington, D.C., according to his online bio.

Also like Blake, Wilkerson has ties to Scott's 2018 campaign for mayor. He contributed at least $4,000 to Scott's first campaign, and the campaign reported paying Think Rubix $1,500 in consultant fees, records show.

"Think Rubix worked in good faith with our partners throughout this process and we previously advised the city of Little Rock for LITFest to occur at a later date," Wilkerson said in a statement last week. "Think Rubix will continue to cooperate in good faith with all stakeholders."