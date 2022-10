Multi-tooled Hill gives Saints a lift

NEW ORLEANS -- Don't ask New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill what position he really plays.

"Look, I just work here and do what they ask," the 32-year-old Hill said with a grin after one of the most memorable days of his unconventional, six-year, NFL career.

Hill ran for three touchdowns, including a 60-yarder in the fourth quarter, and threw for another score, and New Orleans snapped a three-game skid with a 39-32 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

"My mindset is that, 'Man, I'm going to take advantage of every opportunity,' " Hill said. "I felt like I was going to get more opportunities this week and so I did my part to make sure I was prepared."

Hill completed the only pass he's attempted this season for a 22-yard score to fellow tight end Adam Trautman. His other running TDs went for 8 and 9 yards.

In past seasons, Hill has been a backup and fill-in starter at QB, but also has lined up at a variety of skill positions and played on special teams. This season, he's remained a special teams regular and has had the bulk of his production on offense intermittently lining up under center for designed QB runs -- even though he's listed at a tight end.

Against the Seahawks, he rushed for 112 yards on nine carries.

"His performance today, it's hard to match -- all the stuff that he can do and all the stuff he was able to do to help us," said Saints quarterback Andy Dalton, who started his second consecutive game for the injured Jameis Winston. "He's special."

Alvin Kamara returned from his rib injury and provided New Orleans (2-3) a boost with 103 yards rushing and 91 yards receiving, highlighted by his 54-yard gain on a screen pass.

"We really wanted to get him going and there's a lot of explosive plays from him," said Dalton, who completed 16 of 24 passes for 187 yards with one TD pass and one interception.

The game was marked by big plays and dramatic momentum swings. There were six lead changes, five touchdowns that spanned 35 or more yards and even 56-yard field goals by each team.

Geno Smith's exceptional first season as starter for Seattle (2-3) continued, but was not enough to overcome a defense that has allowed at least 27 points four times, including 39 or more twice.

Smith passed for 268 yards and three scores, hitting DK Metcalf for a 50-yard TD and Tyler Lockett for touchdowns of 35 and 40 yards.

The Seahawks took a 32-31 lead when Kenneth Walker rushed for a 69-yard TD. But the Saints went back in front for good on Hill's long run shortly after.

"We know that we have a talented roster and we just made some silly mistakes that caused us to lose some football games," Hill said, lavishing praise on the offensive line. "This was a game where everybody was playing really well and we were doing the right things."

New Orleans Saints' Taysom Hill, right, celebrates his 60 yard rushing touchdown with Erik McCoy, left, and J.P. Holtz during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)



Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III begins to celebrate his 69 yard rushing touchdown during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)



New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara fumbles the ball after being hit by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Coby Bryant (8) and safety Ryan Neal during an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. Kamara's fumble led to a Seattle Seahawks touchdown. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)



New Orleans Saints' Taysom Hill heads to the end zone for a 60 yard rushing touchdown as Seattle Seahawks' Tariq Woolen pursues during an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)



New Orleans Saints' Taysom Hill (7) carries the ball as Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tre Brown tries to make the tackle during an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)



New Orleans Saints' Taysom Hill (7) and Chase Hansen celebrate after Hill recovered a fumble on a Seattle Seahawks fake punt during an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)



New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith during an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)



Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith passes during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)