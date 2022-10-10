Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

• A day after Ye, formerly named Kanye West, opened up about ex-wife Kim Kardashian and his support for former President Donald Trump, Fox News aired more of Tucker Carlson's interview with the rapper and fashion designer. In the conversation that ran Friday, Ye mentioned "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from the film "Encanto," praised former President Barack Obama and the late Virgil Abloh as people who were "truly Black" and "truly brilliant to their core" and spoke of his belief that he'll become president. As for the White House, Ye said he "will eventually be" president and wants Tesla CEO Elon Musk to be there with him. In the first half of his interview with Carlson, the artist explained why he wore a "White Lives Matter" shirt last week that stirred fierce debate at Paris Fashion Week. He said his father, a former member of the Black Panther Party, told him wearing the shirt was just a "Black man stating the obvious." Ye said he was "bullied by Hollywood" for championing Trump. "One of the things he said to me is, 'Kanye, you're my friend. When you came to the White House, my Black approval rating went up 40%,'" Ye said. "For politicians, all Black people are worth is an approval rating."

• More than a week after firing one of the founding members amid cheating allegations, two of The Try Guys said they don't plan on filling the vacant spot left by Ned Fulmer. Zach Kornfeld said the upheaval around Fulmer's exit presents an opportunity for the YouTube comedy channel to "be more fluid." Keith Habersberger explained that not enlisting a new, permanent Try Guy personality means they can "get more people" into the mix of their videos. "It's a good opportunity ... to let people from different backgrounds, ages and body types have these sorts of experiences," he said. "So, we can actually, as viewers, gain a different perspective of cool opportunities." Last month, the Try Guys fired Fulmer after learning that he engaged in what he called a "consensual workplace relationship" with a colleague despite being married. In a video posted last week, Eugene Lee Yang said he and his co-stars were "deeply hurt" by Fulmer's actions and asked fans to "exercise kindness" to the parties involved in the scandal.