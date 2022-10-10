October is a busy month!

October has always been a busy month for me, and this year is no exception. I am loving the cool mornings and evenings, and don't even mind the warmer afternoons, but I would like some rain. I am keeping my fingers crossed that we get some this week. I have been worried about fall color this year with the dry conditions. On a recent drive to Fort Smith on Wednesday, there was not much, if any fall color, and we passed several recent or current fires along the highway. Firetrucks were putting one out on our return. But on my drive to Harrison on Friday and back on Saturday,





there was quite a bit of fall color beginning, so I am staying optimistic.

I did get to spend some time in the garden this week, and I found a few surprises. My lycoris (surprise lilies)





are blooming, and I also found a very healthy and pretty moon flower morning glory





in my raised bed vegetable garden. How it got there, I have no idea. I am enjoying it as long as possible until I need to replant. Lucky for the morning glory, my tomatoes and peppers in that bed are doing the best they have all season, so it will get a longer reprieve.

We went to a fun and delicious Octoberfest at the Grumpy Rabbit on Tuesday,





made a quick trip to Fort Smith and back on Wednesday and got to visit some of my favorite places going up and back to Harrison this weekend. It is nice being able to mosey along and stop whenever you want. I had a great time visiting with old friends in Harrison and talking gardening.





The Boone County Master Gardeners did a great job hosting this public gardening event.





On my way home, I stopped and shopped some more and came home





with a car full of pumpkins and mums. Life is good!