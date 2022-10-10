Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Public Notices Core Values Sports Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

October is a busy month!

by Janet B. Carson | Today at 10:40 a.m.

October has always been a busy month for me, and this year is no exception.  I am loving the cool mornings and evenings, and don't even mind the warmer afternoons, but I would like some rain.  I am keeping my fingers crossed that we get some this week.  I have been worried about fall color this year with the dry conditions.  On a recent drive to Fort Smith on Wednesday, there was not much, if any fall color, and we passed several recent or current fires along the highway.  Firetrucks were putting one out on our return.  But on my drive to Harrison on Friday and back on Saturday,

  photo    


there was quite a bit of fall color beginning, so I am staying optimistic. 

I did get to spend some time in the garden this week, and I found a few surprises.  My lycoris (surprise lilies)

  photo    


are blooming, and I also found a very healthy and pretty moon flower morning glory

  photo    


in my raised bed vegetable garden.  How it got there, I have no idea. I am enjoying it as long as possible until I need to replant.  Lucky for the morning glory, my tomatoes and peppers in that bed are doing the best they have all season, so it will get a longer reprieve.  

We went to a fun and delicious Octoberfest at the Grumpy Rabbit on Tuesday,

  photo    


made a quick trip to Fort Smith and back on Wednesday and got to visit some of my favorite places going up and back to Harrison this weekend.  It is nice being able to mosey along and stop whenever you want.  I had a great time visiting with old friends in Harrison and talking gardening.

  photo    


 The Boone County Master Gardeners did a great job hosting this public gardening event. 

  photo    


On my way home, I stopped and shopped some more and came home

  photo    


with a car full of pumpkins and mums.  Life is good!

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT