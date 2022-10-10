GOLF

Rahm wins Spanish Open

Jon Rahm closed with a 9-under 62 and won the Spanish Open in Madrid for the third time to match the record set by Seve Ballesteros. Rahm raised his putter and gave a hard fist pump after making his second consecutive birdie to close out a dominant final round that gave him a six-shot victory at the Club de Campo Villa de Madrid. He finished at 25-under 259, breaking his own tournament record from 2019 by three shots. Matthieu Pavon of France was second after a 6-under 65.

Ewart Shadoff holds on

Jodi Ewart Shadoff of England is an LPGA Tour winner in her 246th attempt, closing with a 1-under 71 for a one-shot victory in the LPGA Mediheal Championship in Camarillo, Calif. Ewart Shadoff started the final round at The Saticoy Club with a four-shot lead, and that was gone in eight holes as Paula Reto of South Africa started strong. They were tied with four holes to play when Reto made back-to-back bogeys to fall back, and Shadoff played mistake-free down the stretch. She ended up winning by one over former U.S. Women's Open champion Yuka Saso, who closed with a 66. Former University of Arkansas golfer Gaby Lopez shot a 71 for the second day in a row and finished at 8-under 280. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) shot a 74 and finished at 2-under 286 and Brooke Matthews (Rogers, Razorbacks) completed the even with a 1-under 287 with a final-day score of 71.

Stricker finishes on top

Steve Stricker followed his plan to perfection until the final hole, and by then it didn't matter. He closed with a 3-under 69 for a two-shot victory in the Constellation Furyk & Friends, his fourth PGA Tour Champions title this year. Staked to a three-shot lead, Stricker played it conservatively at Timuquana Country Club, a Donald Ross design with crowned greens and trouble on all sides. The objective was to score on the par 5s, and he birdied them all. He also wanted to keep bogeys off his card, and he nearly made it. Leading by three shots, he chunked an 8-iron short of the green, pitched just over the back and made his only bogey of the weekend. He finished at 14-under 202 in winning for the third time in his last four spots. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) turned in a 73 on Sunday and finished with a 5-under 211. John Daly (Dardanelle, Razorbacks) shot a final-round 71 to finish at 4-under 212. Glen Day (Little Rock) also closed with a 71 for a 2-over 218 finish.

Lopez-Chacarra wins by 3

Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra shot a final-round 69 and won the LIV Golf Invitational-Bangkok by three strokes over Patrick Reed. Lopez-Chacarra had a 54-hole score of 19-under total of 197 after the storm-delayed finish on the newly opened Stonehill Golf Club course north of Bangkok. Reed shot a closing 67 while Paul Casey (65), Richard Bland (68) and Sihwan Kim (68) were tied for third, four shots behind Lopez-Chacarra.

TENNIS

Djokovic earns 90th title

Novak Djokovic needed only 75 minutes to win his 90th tour title, overcoming third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4 in the final of the Astana Open on Sunday. Djokovic dominated his Greek opponent from the start, winning the first game in little more than a minute. The Serb did not face a break point in the match and hit 15 winners with only seven unforced errors. It was the Wimbledon champion's fourth title of the year, including Rome and Tel Aviv. The fourth-seeded Tsitsipas, 24, who was chasing his third title of 2022 after Monte Carlo and Mallorca, saved three of five break points. He won only 42% of his second serve points in contrast to Djokovic's 80%.

Upset in Agel Open finals

Iga Swiatek lost in a final for the first time in three years as Barbora Krejcikova claimed her second title in successive weeks at the Agel Open on Sunday. Home favorite Krejcikova rallied from a set down to win the final 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-3. Krejcikova hit her seventh ace to convert her sixth match point. The Czech prevailed in 3 hours, 16 minutes on an indoor hard-court in the eastern Czech city of Ostrava. It was her first victory over top-ranked Swiatek after two defeats.

HOCKEY

Defenseman suspended

The Tampa Bay Lightning suspended defenseman Ian Cole pending an investigation into allegations made on social media that he sexually abused a woman when she was a minor. The Lightning said Sunday night they were fully cooperating with the NHL on an investigation and were making the decision to suspend Cole until they gather more details. It's the latest off-ice scandal to rock hockey and bring the sport's culture into question. Cole, in a statement sent by agent Kevin Magnuson, said he completely denies the allegations and will cooperate with the league, team and their legal departments in the forthcoming investigation.

FOOTBALL

Steelers confirm Watt surgery

The Pittsburgh Steelers' top pass-rushing threat T.J. Watt had arthroscopic knee surgery, which is expected to further delay his return while being sidelined by a pectoral injury, the team confirmed on Sunday. The team provided no further details except to confirm the report first published by ESPN on Saturday. Watt was the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year last season, and has been sidelined since getting hurt during a season-opening 23-20 overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Indiana fires line coach

Indiana Coach Tom Allen made a rare midseason coaching change Sunday when he fired offensive line coach and run-game coordinator Darren Hiller. The move comes one day after the Hoosiers (3-3, 1-2) rushed for 29 yards and allowed seven sacks in a 31-10 loss to No. 4 Michigan. Hiller was in his sixth season with Indiana and had survived a staff shakeup following last season's dismal 2-10 mark. Indiana opened this season with three consecutive come-from-behind wins but has now lost three in a row, largely because of an inconsistent offense and a leaky offensive line that has allowed a Big Ten-worst 19 sacks.

Rutgers releases coordinator

Rutgers fired offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson on Sunday, two days after the team's third consecutive Big Ten loss. Head Coach Greg Schiano announced the move, which comes following the sixth game of Gleeson's third season with the Scarlet Knights (3-3, 0-3). Letting go of the 36-year-old Gleeson marks the first time that Schiano has let go of a coach mid-season. The Rutgers offense has struggled this season. The team ranks No. 108 in total offense (334 yards per game), No. 104 in scoring offense (22.8 PPG) and No. 118 in team passing efficiency. Rutgers lost to Nebraska (3-3, 2-1) 14-13 on Friday night, mustering 85 total yards and no points in the second half.

Jodi Ewart Shadoff, of England, tees off on the seventh hole during the final round of the MEDIHEAL Championship golf tournament Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Camarillo, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)



Jon Rahm, of Spain, holds the trophy after winning the Spanish Open golf tournament at Club de Campo Villa in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

