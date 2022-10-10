OPINION | A WORD: This easy little game wants to reel you in, Arkansas

Obfuscation is our game. Will you recognize the common word described below?

This word can be a noun or a verb. This word has four letters. It descends from Middle English.

? ... ? ... ? ... ?

The word means ...

◼️ A suspect in a criminal investigation, especially one that has been caught.

◼️ A person in an uncomfortable or unfamiliar situation.

◼️ A cold or stiff person.

◼️ To seek through a roundabout method.

◼️ To search by groping or fumbling.

◼️ To attempt to catch fish.

◼️ A missile.

◼️ To look for something that's underwater.

◼️ Any of many cold-blooded, strictly aquatic, craniate vertebrates that typically have an elongated, spindle-shaped body and a dual-chambered heart by which blood is sent through thoracic filters to be oxygenated.

◼️ Aquatic animal flesh.

The answer Oct. 3 was "perk." I'll print this week's answer Oct. 17, but feel free to email if you want to know earlier.

Email: cstorey@adgnewsroom.com