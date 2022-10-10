Organizers bullish on different type of festival coming this month to Benton County fairgrounds

BENTONVILLE -- An adult-only event will bring a different brand of entertainment to the Benton County Fairgrounds this month.

Testicle Festival is Oct. 21-23. The event website promises a full slate of 21-and-older fun. There will be beer, 14 bands, a wet T-shirt contest and the Undie 500, where competitors race tricycles in their underwear. Throw in a motorcycle show, some vendors and camping, too.

A weekend pass costs $19 for those not camping on site.

Then there is the, well, signature dish: prepackaged, sliced and breaded, more than 1 ton of bull privates will be served over the weekend, according to the event website.

Alex Salsman with BK Promotions, based near St. Louis, said this will be the first time the company has done a three-day festival.

The event is not related to Testy Fest, held in Montana for 35 years, but canceled in 2018, she said.

Joe Wilson, organizer of the World Champion Squirrel Cookoff in Bentonville, said he has received more than 100 phone calls from people who think the festival is his event.

Wilson sees the event as counterweight to the many bicycling and running events held across the area on weekends. The event goes against the grain, he said.

"More power to whoever is putting it on," said Wilson, adding the fairgrounds is a large piece of property that is under-used.

The Benton County Fair Board was made aware of the opportunity to rent the facility for the festival several months ago, said Susan Koehler, Benton County fair and events manager.

"The show producer is a young entrepreneur who has rented our facility in the past, executing safe, profitable and well-run events," Koehler said.

BK Promotions puts on a gun show at the fairgrounds, Salsman said.

The event will provide security and also will work with the Benton County sheriff's office for any extra manpower. Organizers have received the necessary permit from the state to serve beer, she said.

Because Testicle Festival is a short-term event of three days or fewer, it did not have to go to the Planning Commission for a conditional-use permit, said Tyler Overstreet, Bentonville planning and community development director.

The event is posted on the website of the Bentonville Advertising and Promotion Commission, the governing body of Visit Bentonville. Aaron Mullins, director of communications and marketing for Visit Bentonville, said Visit Bentonville provides a way online for people to submit Bentonville-specific events that go to an online calendar.

Visit Bentonville did not receive a funding request from the festival organizers, nor is it providing any financial assistance to the event, he said.

The fair board discussed the opportunity and recommended the event be limited to adults 21 years and older. The tenant agreed, Koehler said.

"When we rent the facility to other show/event producers, we do not serve as a spokesperson for those events," she said. "We also do not disclose the terms of rental with outside parties."

The facility has welcomed Hindu religious ceremonies, quinceaneras, Hmong cultural celebrations, Vintage Market Days and other functions that bring out-of-state visitors to Bentonville, Koehler said.

"We also donate use of the facility to Caring and Sharing, 4-H and other nonprofit groups at a value of over $25,000 annually," she said. "Rental of the fairgrounds helps us fulfill our mission and maintain our facility. We are committed to remain open-minded about what is an appealing event."

Salsman said there have been a few complaints about some festival events, but she is focused on what the festival intends to be about.

"It's going to fun," she said.

Organizers expect 3,000 to 5,000 people to attend, she said.

Salsman, having used the fairgrounds before, said it was the perfect spot for the event. She's most excited about the band lineup.

"It was time to have this kind of party in Bentonville," she said.