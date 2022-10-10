100 years ago

Oct. 10, 1922

CAMDEN -- Fire originating in the boiler room of the Ouachita hotel here at 1 o'clock this morning had destroyed the larger portion of the hotel building and threatened to spread over the entire block. The hotel is situated in the downtown district. Early estimates place the loss at $100,000.

50 years ago

Oct. 10, 1972

• The four-day work week experiment in the Little Rock Community Development Department ended last week -- at least for a while. The experiment affected 63 Department employees by permitting them to work four 10-hour days rather than five eight-hour days. Some, however, managed to put in their 40 hours on various other schedules. Don Venhaus, department director, said there had been "no grinding dissatisfaction" with the experiment but that most of the management personnel involved in it "began to feel that we were out of step with the rest of the world."

25 years ago

Oct. 10, 1997

• A trainload of goats donated by the Little Rock-based Heifer Project International set out Thursday from China for famine-stricken North Korea. The shipment marks the first time the reclusive nation has accepted aid other than disaster relief supplies, a Heifer Project official said. The 250 goats ultimately will reach about 150 families and two farming cooperatives, said James DeVries, Heifer Project director of international programs. Since drought and famine struck the nation three years ago, North Korea has refused to accept aid beyond food, clothing and medical supplies, Heifer Project officials said in a written statement. The delivery is the first of several planned livestock shipments Heifer Project plans to send to North Korea, DeVries said. The agency plans to donate at least 3,000 chickens, 1,000 rabbits and 150 additional goats beginning next year, he said.

10 years ago

Oct. 10, 2012

CONWAY -- Jack Gillean - the former University of Central Arkansas chief of staff who is charged with four felonies including commercial burglary - did not surrender to authorities Tuesday as he had said. Gillean's attorney said she conferred Tuesday afternoon with Gillean and they have "made the arrangements" for his surrender. "We're turning him in the first thing in the morning," said Nicki Nicolo. Gillean was charged Friday. At one point, he told the prosecuting attorney's office in Conway that he would surrender Monday. Gillean called the office back later, though, to say he would instead surrender Tuesday. Prosecuting Attorney Cody Hiland said police have been looking for Gillean, who moved from Conway to Hot Springs after resigning from his UCA job June 15.