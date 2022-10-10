Pittman says Hogs are going to be OK





STARKVILLE, Miss. -- Mississippi State extended the University of Arkansas' losing streak to three games, but Coach Sam Pittman said that doesn't define his Razorbacks.

"There's a difference between losing and being a loser," Pittman said after Mississippi State's 40-17 win on Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium. "There's a difference.

"We lost, but we're not a group of a bunch of losers, because we can come back.

"And our goal from the beginning of the year was to go to a bowl. It could be the playoff bowl, it could be [another bowl]. But our minimum goal is to get to a bowl game. And we still have that opportunity."

The Razorbacks (3-3, 1-3 SEC) need to win at least three of their remaining six games to be 6-6 and achieve bowl eligibility for the second consecutive season.

"You know how it is when you lose something to play for," Pittman said. "Then it's hard. But we haven't.

"I tried to explain that with our football team. I think we're going to be just fine."

The Razorbacks, who three weeks ago were ranked No. 10, lost to No. 23 Texas A&M 23-21 in Arlington, Texas, and at home to No. 2 Alabama 49-26 before losing at No. 23 Mississippi State in their first true road game.

"We need a bye week," Pittman said. "We need to get healthy. But we don't have that.

"We have BYU Saturday. We'll go up there and when we get off the plane and get off the bus, we'll believe we're going to win.

"That's just how it is. I'm not worried about the team."

Arkansas travels to Provo, Utah, to play the first game of a home-and-home series at BYU (4-2), which lost to Notre Dame 28-20 in Las Vegas on Saturday.

"Honestly, I think the team mindset is just, 'Sick of it,' " Razorbacks offensive tackle Dalton Wagner said. "It's a horrible feeling losing three games in a row. It's hard to get out of a rut like that.

"But we understand where the mistakes are coming from. Now it's time to fix it.

"One game, we were having issues blocking, another game it was issues tackling. This game, critical situations, red areas, third downs, stuff like that.

"We know where the fixes need to come from. Now it's on us to look within ourselves to -- how do we fix them? ... Let's get back to basics."

When the Razorbacks finished 9-4 last season they had a three-game losing streak.

After a 4-0 start, including victories over Texas and Texas A&M, and being ranked as high as No. 8, the Razorbacks lost at No. 2 Georgia 37-0, at No. 17 Ole Miss 52-51 and to Auburn at home 38-23.

Then Arkansas beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 45-3 and got a bye week before winning three of its last four SEC games, losing only at Alabama, and beating Penn State in the Outback Bowl.

Linebacker Bumper Pool, a fifth-year senior, said the players' mindset now is in contrast to Arkansas' 52-6 loss at Mississippi State in 2018.

That was the first of two seasons in which the Razorbacks finished 2-10 overall and 0-8 in the SEC before Pittman was hired.

"The guys in this locker room are fighters," Pool said. "We're obviously not anywhere close to being happy with how we played, but there's just a different feel in there.

"Guys wanting to continue to work on their craft. There's no quit in everybody in there.

"You have a game like A&M, a game like Alabama and then this week, they're emotional games. There can be an overreaction, but the guys in the locker room still believe and still want to fight."

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson, who had started 18 consecutive games, didn't play at Mississippi State after taking a hit to the head against Alabama.

Nickel back Myles Slusher didn't make the trip, and during the game starting defensive backs Jayden Johnson and Khari Johnson went down with injuries, further depleting a secondary that has lost Jalen Catalon and LaDarrius Bishop for the season.

"Obviously we've got to continue to recruit and we've got to continue to develop the ones that we have," Pittman said. "And we believe in those guys. It's just a lot of them haven't played much ball.

"But yeah, it takes a toll. It's frustrating to be honest with you. But at the same time, every Saturday you have a game and you better get ready for it. We've lost three in a row. I told the kids after if anybody asks you a question, blame me. Because I'm the head coach and I'm the one that deserves the blame.

"And I'm not trying to be holier than thou up here. I believe that. I'm the head coach. I deserve the blame."



