ROGERS -- A Rogers man was killed Saturday after being hit by a passing car, according to an accident report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

Billy Dee Murrary, 92, was in an electric wheelchair crossing South Pinnacle Hills Parkway to the west at 1:50 p.m. as a Honda Accord was heading south on Pinnacle Hills and hit Murrary, the report said.

Murrary was taken to Mercy Medical Center in Rogers.