WOMEN'S SOCCER

ASU unable to extend winning streak

Louisiana-Monroe scored twice in a 15-minute span during the first half Sunday afternoon at Brown Stadium in Monroe, La., holding off Arkansas State for a 2-1 victory.

The Warhawks got the game's opening goal from Lena Goppel in the 30th minute off a Inge Konst free kick. Louisiana-Monroe (10-3-2, 2-3-1 Sun Belt Conference) doubled its advantage before halftime with the same tandem, as Goppel slotted her second goal into the bottom right corner.

Abigail Miller pulled the Red Wolves within a goal in the final 10 minutes and McKenzie Robinson put a shot on goal during the final 20 seconds for ASU (6-5-2, 4-2-0) as the visitors were unable to draw level, snapping the Red Wolves' four-game winning streak.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

Peel's equalizer helps UALR women to draw

Bronte Peel pulled the University of Arkansas-Little Rock level minutes out of halftime and Peyton Urban made five saves in the Trojans' 1-1 draw against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville Sunday afternoon at Korte Stadium in Edwardsville, Ill.

UALR (5-6-3, 2-3-1 Ohio Valley Conference) trailed 1-0 at the break, but Peel sent one past the Cougars' goalkeeper in the 47th minute off an assist from Colleen Gilland to tie the game.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (4-5-4, 3-1-2) outshot the Trojans 14-6, but Urban pitched a second-half shutout to earn UALR a point with just two league games remaining.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

SOCCER

UCA scores early, holds on at home

University of Central Arkansas (5-8-3, 3-3-2 ASUN) forward Taylor Lassiter scored her third goal on the season Sunday in the ninth minute to put the Bears ahead 1-0, a lead the Bears would keep until the end in a victory over Kennesaw State at the Bill Stephens Track and Soccer Complex in Conway.

The goal was Lassiter's lone attempt at the Kennesaw State (4-8-2-, 2-3-1) goal, but freshman forward Nina Mazzola kept the pressure on with four shots of her own. UCA outshot Kennesaw State 9-4 and captured the three points in the ASUN standings.

-- Sam Lane