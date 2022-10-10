Super Quiz: Song Titles With Mr., Mrs. or Miss

1. "------------, bring me a dream, Make him the cutest that I've ever seen."

2. "------------, you've got a lovely daughter."

3. "And here's to you, ------------, Jesus loves you more than you will know."

4. "Hey! --------------, play a song for me."

5. "Lonely, I'm ------------, I have nobody for my own."

6. "----------, ----------, sure like to ball. When you're rockin' and a rollin', Can't hear your momma call."

7. "--------------------, We got a thing going on, We both know that it's wrong."

8. "There must be some word today, From my boyfriend so far away, ------------------, look and see."

9. "He let go a laugh, Shook back his clothes all around, That was --------------."

ANSWERS:

1. "Mr. Sandman"

2. "Mrs. Brown"

3. "Mrs. Robinson"

4. "Mr. Tambourine Man"

5. "Mr. Lonely"

6. "Good Golly, Miss Molly"

7. "Me and Mrs. Jones"

8. "Please Mr. Postman"

9. "Mr. Bojangles"