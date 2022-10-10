Super Quiz: Song Titles With Mr., Mrs. or Miss

1. "------------, bring me a dream, Make him the cutest that I've ever seen."
2. "------------, you've got a lovely daughter."
3. "And here's to you, ------------, Jesus loves you more than you will know."
4. "Hey! --------------, play a song for me."
5. "Lonely, I'm ------------, I have nobody for my own."
6. "----------, ----------, sure like to ball. When you're rockin' and a rollin', Can't hear your momma call."
7. "--------------------, We got a thing going on, We both know that it's wrong."
8. "There must be some word today, From my boyfriend so far away, ------------------, look and see."
9. "He let go a laugh, Shook back his clothes all around, That was --------------."
ANSWERS:
1. "Mr. Sandman"
2. "Mrs. Brown"
3. "Mrs. Robinson"
4. "Mr. Tambourine Man"
5. "Mr. Lonely"
6. "Good Golly, Miss Molly"
7. "Me and Mrs. Jones"
8. "Please Mr. Postman"
9. "Mr. Bojangles"