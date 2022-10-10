UAPB tennis legend Poindexter enriched the lives of others





University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff tennis legend Carnis L. Poindexter exemplified the meaning of paying it forward, mentoring countless young adults and sending more than 25 students to UAPB on scholarship.

Poindexter was born Aug. 27, 1938, in Roanoke, Va., to Lillian G. Reese. He grew up in the northeast section of Roanoke but later moved to the Lincoln Terrace apartments across from the upper Springwood Park tennis courts. As a child, church attendance was important to his mother, so he attended Greater Mount Zion Baptist and First Baptist Sunday School and church.

Just before his senior year at Lucy Addison High School in Roanoke, Poindexter began learning tennis using library books and the tennis courts across from his apartment complex. In the spring of 1957, while competing in a junior developmental scholastic tournament, Poindexter caught the attention of Dr. E.D. Downing, a Roanoke dentist and avid tennis player.

Downing soon began mentoring Poindexter by helping him fine-tune his tennis skills. Downing also used his connections to help Poindexter earn a full tennis scholarship to attend Arkansas Agricultural, Mechanical & Normal College (AM&N), later renamed the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, in the fall of 1957.

Poindexter proved to be an extremely competitive collegiate tennis player. He won the national intercollegiate singles championship in 1959, was a single and doubles finalist in the Southwest Athletic Conference in 1960 and won the national intercollegiate tournament during his senior year in 1961.

During this time, he also met Vera Ruth Cornelious, who would prove to be the love of his life. The couple later married and had two children, Carnis F. Poindexter and Clifton D. Poindexter. While at AM&N, Poindexter earned a bachelor of science in health and physical education with a minor in general science from UAPB. After graduating from AM&N, he was drafted into the United States Army and served his country for several years before being discharged. He then went on to earn a master's degree in biology from North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro, N.C.

In 1964, Poindexter moved to Charlottesville, Va., where he became a teacher at Burley High School. While teaching at Burley High, he actively competed in tennis matches in the area, winning the annual Roanoke City-County tennis tournament in 1964, 1965 and 1966. In 1965, while still in his first year of teaching, Poindexter started Burley's first tennis team.

In 1965, he returned to Roanoke and began coaching tennis at Lucy Addison High School. Having always been deeply affected by his Christian faith and Downing's influence, he began his life's mission to pay forward all the resources, talent and time Downing had given him. Along with teaching and coaching, Poindexter also became a mentor to many students in the Roanoke school system.

Over the years, he sent more than 25 athletes to UAPB on scholarships, following in Downing's footsteps. In an interview, he said, "What Dr. Downing started and did for me, I will be forever grateful. After studying the books, I became self-taught, considered it my Christian duty to help others as he had helped me, so I passed it on."

He taught at Patrick Henry High School until he retired in 1996, and even found time to compete in various other local tennis championships throughout the years. Still very much a competitor, he won 14 tournaments, including the first integrated tennis tournament in Roanoke. In addition to serving the students of Roanoke, Poindexter also served as an elder and mentor at Fifth Avenue Presbyterian Church for more than 50 years. He also won the Man of the Year award numerous times throughout his time with the church.

Determined to honor him, the students he sent to UAPB rallied together and in 2016, Poindexter was inducted into the University of Arkansas Tennis Hall of Fame. In May 2018, the River's Edge Sports Complex tennis facility in Roanoke was renamed the Carnis Poindexter Tennis Courts due to the efforts of John Fishwick, a Roanoke attorney, and Poindexter's longtime friend.

In 2020, Poindexter was inducted into the Virginia Interscholastic Association (VIA) Hall of Fame, an organization geared toward preserving the history of Black athletes, students and musicians. In March 2020, he was also inducted into the first class of the Roanoke Regional Tennis Hall of Fame in recognition of his decades of skillful playing, coaching and pioneering tennis for all in the Roanoke region.

During his lifetime, Poindexter did exactly what he set out to do. He passed on everything he learned and enriched the lives of his students and community. Poindexter died in Roanoke on Sept. 21, 2022. He was 84 years old.

This article is among features at explorepinebluff.com, a program of the Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission. Sources: www.hamlar-curtis.com -- Obituary -- Carnis L. Poindexter; www.wdbj7.com -- Roanoke tennis legend Carnis Poindexter dies at 84; www.wsls.com -- Local tennis legend, beloved teacher Carnis Poindexter dies at 84. Image Credit: www.legacy.com.

Ninfa O. Barnard wrote this article for explorepinebluff.com.



