Washington County marriage licenses

Washington County
Sept. 29
Aaron Michael Bradshaw, 31, and Markie Georgeanne Huff, 27, both of Rogers
Kandace Elise Cross, 33, and Megan Kathleen Pearson, 29, both of Fayetteville
Liam Michael Hal, 24, and Jasmine Renae Siebens, 23, both of Fayetteville
Gerhard Lee Nehus, 24, and Sara Kalem, 23, both of Springdale
Chad Michael Ragsdale, 30, and Lilli-Anna Reed Baca, 28, both of Fayetteville
Ethan Jacob Schroeder, 28, and Tara Danielle Smith, 29, both of Fayetteville
Sept. 30
Adam Joseph Lee Alexander, 30, and Haley Ann Hixson, 32, both of Fayetteville
Gary Lynn Byars Jr., 51, and Mandy Marie Villarreal, 40, both of Lowell
Erick J. Garcia, 26, and Zayra Navidad Lazo Puebla, 24, both of Springdale
Logan Blue Ketchum, 34, and Elizabeth Ann Gray, 37, both of Fayetteville
Enoch Tokjen, 30, and Bila Abner, 42, both of Rogers
Isaiah Michael Voudrie, 21, and Reann Nicole Turner, 20, both of Prairie Grove
James Anthony Ware, 49, and Paula Sue Whestine, 49, both of Saint Charles, Mo.
Oct. 3
Aaron Mathew Bowling, 34, and Tara Nichole Smith, 40, both of Elkins
Christopher Michael Carr, 45, and Elizabeth Nicole Reece, 18, both of Springdale
Joshua Kent Garfield, 28, and Morgan Leigh Butler, 28, both of Fayetteville
Kevin Ryan Gray, 32, and Heather Marie Maccarone, 34, both of Fayetteville
Jake Austin Greenfield, 32, and Cambrey Alexandra Coffman, 31, both of Springdale
Kyle Evan Romondos, 47, and Tamara Vandeka King, 44, both of Fayetteville
Kaleb James Sutton, 24, and Emily Marie Falci, 28, both of Fayetteville
Clint Charles VanPoucke, 21, and Kori Taylor Fields, 20, both of Fayetteville
Curtis Lee Workman, 32, Bentonville, and Misty R. Bursee, 44, Fayetteville
Oct. 4
Silvano De Jesus Batres Carpio, 28, and Wendy Marilu Dominguez Mejia, 26, both of Springdale
Patrick Earl Coats, 41, Rogers, and Erica Lynn Warden, 37, Farmington
Jay Shahn Fletcher, 55, and Lori Ann Dunn, 55, both of Ewing, N.J.
Emily Erin Hartegan, 26, and Hannah Lewis Scofield, 28, both of Fayetteville
Budhiram Oli, 26, and Jeena Poudel, 24, both of Fayetteville
Andrew Dylan Price, 26, and Kristin Renee Selleck, 26, both of Springdale
Austin John Ray, 26, and Elizabeth Diane Willems, 25, both of Fayetteville
Ross Andrew Schmidt, 31, and Gracie Mae Bain, 27, both of Fayetteville
Oct. 5
Erika Jo Baker, 44, and Meghan Christin Rolls, 38, both of Springdale
Charmis Miriam Dane, 31, and Jennifer Lea Vos, 31, both of Fayetteville
Demetrius Deshaun Dean, 30, and Madeleine Rose Smith, 28, both of Fayetteville
Peyton Seth Fecher, 25, and Regan Michelle Markley, 24, both of Joplin, Mo.
Christopher Scott Giller, 39, and Bich Thi Ngoc Tran, 30, both of Springdale
Charles William Hein, 31, and Cassandra Marie Morris, 31, both of Fayetteville
Nicolas Ray Howerton, 34, and Kaitlyn Dawn Lee, 34, both of Fayetteville
Brett Aric Nelson, 48, and Laura Elizabeth Hollon, 37, both of Fayetteville
Steven Eugene Pearish II, 34, and Fantasia Lanova Bouchez, 36, both of Fayetteville
Rafael Solorzano-Fuentes, 70, and Margarita Mendoza-Garcia, 59, both of Springdale
Christopher Lee Stricker, 27, and Abigail Cassandra Ellis, 29, both of Prairie Grove
Ryan Edward Sylvester, 26, and Carolyn Rose Maes, 35, both of Springdale
Jacob Russell Vaughan, 27, and Rebecca Paige Chenault, 25, both of Farmington
Richard Hayden Woods, 29, and Bailey Christine Bingham, 28, both of Farmington